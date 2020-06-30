Business

Power plants suffer 500m gas scf deficit

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

BEMOAN

NDPHC expresses dissatisfaction over rejection of 2200MW loads from its plants on a daily basis

 

 

P

ower plants in Nigeria suffered a cumulative 500 megawatt (mw) deficit daily as gas supply woes to the thermal plants worsened.

 

Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), owner of plants, which stated this in a document sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend, maintained that the gas requirements by all its power plants was about 560 mmscf per day while only 60 mmscf per day is available.

 

 

Quoting Managing Director of the NDPHC, Chiedu Ugbo, the document stated that the company was presently negotiating additional 50 mmscf/d with Seplat

 

Asides the gas supply shortage, the NDPHC’s plants available capacity is over 3000MW but it is dispatched at 800MW and below by the systemn operator because of load rejection by distribution companies (DisCos).

 

 

In the same vein, the total debts profile of Nigeria’s electricity market to the NDPHC has also hit N190 billion.

 

 

Ugbo, who said this in the document he presented during a presentation at the Senate hearing on power, declared that the N190 billion debt had become one of the challenges hampering the growth of the power market.

 

Despite the challenge posed by the debt, the NDPHC is still working assiduously to deliver on its mandate, Ugbo said.

 

 

Stating that the firm’s output was also being hampered by generation and operational challenges, he noted that these included the transmission constraints the company is faced with on a daily basis.

 

 

“The NDPHC’s available capacity is over 3000MW but it is dispatched at 800MW and below by the Systemn Operator because of load rejection by DisCos.

 

 

“This inadequate dispatch grossly affects the company’s revenue generation capacity,” he declared.

 

 

Another is irregular dispatch is the one culminating from DisCos load rejection, he said, adding that “the system operator (SO) order to start up and shut down generation unit due to load rejections are causing increased maintanance costs of the units.”

 

 

The NDPHC boss continued: “Three gas plants on the eastern axis of the Niger Delta have full gas but constrained by dispatch challenges.

 

 

“In the same vein, five gas plants on the Western axis of the Niger Delta have major insufficient gas supply. As at today, gas requirement is about 560 mmscf per day while only 60 mmscf per day is available. We are negotiating additional 50 mmscf/d with Seplat.”

 

On liquidity challenge, he said “there is a low revenue generation due to dispatch challenges.”

 

 

Beyond this, he said: “There are low remittances from the market (NBET). Last colection as at March 2020 is 11.2 per cent of invoiced energy.

 

 

“The effects of these are high maintenance cost due to high frequency of shut down and start up. Shortage of spares due to paucity of funds to stock spares and the inability to execute gas constract with take or pay (top) security.”

 

Ugbo reiterated that the NIPP GENCos under the company’s operations would get the gas fund and pay up.

 

 

The NDPHC, he said, would soon receive its part of the payment and has already assured the Group Managing Director of Nigeriqn National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that as soon as the NDPHC was paid, payment vouchers would be ready, for the immediate remittance to the gas companies.

 

He said the Calabar NIPP was the only plant with a standard gas supply agreement.

 

 

With the availability of gas during this period, he said electricity generation could be ramped up above 400 megawatts (MW) when every other plant was down.

 

 

On the distribution section, Ugbo said his firm had been intervening by providing 500KVA transformers, wires and cables to replace faulty ones in the networks of the DISCos to ensure there was more access to electricity during this period.

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Bank mulls acquisition of AIICO pensions

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

FCMB Group Plc has announced ongoing conversations for a potential acquisition of AIICO Pension Managers Limited by its subsidiary, FCMB Pension Managers Limited.       According to the statement obtained from the NSE, the deal will involve FCMB Pensions acquiring the 70 per cent stake held by AIICO Insurance Plc and 26 per cent […]
Business

ICT: Counting pains, gains of COVID-19

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

As the global economy crumbles under the weight of ravaging Coronavirus, stakeholders in Nigeria’s ICT industry are seeing an opportunity for development and self-reliance amidst the challenges. SAMSON AKINTARO reports The rising cases of coronavirus pandemic continue to hurt economies globally. In Nigeria, economic experts have already forecast an inevitable recession as the price of […]
Business

Yam farmers bemoan excessive heat on seedlings

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Barely one week ago the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, assured Nigerian farmers of the Federal Government’s plan to end post-harvest losses due to poor storage facilities in the country. However, Plateau State farmers have raised the alarm over excessive heat that is destroying their seedlings for the planting season. Taiwo Hassan reports Last week […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: