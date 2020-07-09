News

Power: Reps summon CBN gov, AGF

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris to appear before the ad-hoc committee investigating the review of the activities of the power sector.
Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa issued the summons at the on-going investigation on Thursday.
He said the two top government officials have undermined the powers of the House to investigate public officials by failing to honour their invitations to appear at the investigative hearing.

Doguwa said he was surprised that the CBN Governor and the Accountant-General would fail to honour the invitation of the committee and did not deem it important to send a written document to the investigative panel.

“I’m surprised that the CBN Governor is not here and cannot send communications why he cannot be here. The same thing is with the accountant-general.
“The CBN Governor did not even send any written document to us. I think it is sheer disregard for the institution of the legislature. This is an investigative hearing riding on the powers of the legislature under the 1999 constitution.

“Here we are talking of loans, debts and interventions and the two government agencies responsible are not here. I am made to understand the the accountant-general has made submission but that is a different thing from making appearance.”

The lawmaker, who said the committee cannot take this, therefore directed the committee secretariat to write again to the CBN governor and the AGF to appear unfailingly before the committee or face the consequences.

The committee also tasked the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE),Mr Alex Okoh to ensure that there is timely completion of the Federal Government and Siemens Inc power purchase agreement on 70,000 megawatts power increased capacity to the national grid for adequate power supply to Nigerians.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu pledges support for online TV over damaged equipment

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has offered to assist an online media outfit, ABN TV to replace some of its equipment damaged by rainstorm which damaged the roof of the building housing the outfit.   Kalu’s promise was reported on the online platform while sympathising with the management of ABN TV, described […]
News

APC NEC members pledge support for caretaker committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) under the umbrella of Integrity Group have pledged support for the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) being led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.   The group in its letter of loyalty, also presented members of its […]
News

High Commission Demolition: Nigeria not losing respect in Africa –Ogunsanwo

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium and Luxemburg, Prof. Alaba Ogunsawo and Head, Division of Security and Strategic Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, (NIIA), Dr. Segun Bolarinwa, have weighed in on the recent demolition of part of the nation’s High Commission in Ghana, stating that by such action, Ghana violated international convention on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: