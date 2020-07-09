Power: Reps summon CBN gov, AGF

The House of Representatives has summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris to appear before the ad-hoc committee investigating the review of the activities of the power sector.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa issued the summons at the on-going investigation on Thursday.

He said the two top government officials have undermined the powers of the House to investigate public officials by failing to honour their invitations to appear at the investigative hearing.

Doguwa said he was surprised that the CBN Governor and the Accountant-General would fail to honour the invitation of the committee and did not deem it important to send a written document to the investigative panel.

“I’m surprised that the CBN Governor is not here and cannot send communications why he cannot be here. The same thing is with the accountant-general.

“The CBN Governor did not even send any written document to us. I think it is sheer disregard for the institution of the legislature. This is an investigative hearing riding on the powers of the legislature under the 1999 constitution.

“Here we are talking of loans, debts and interventions and the two government agencies responsible are not here. I am made to understand the the accountant-general has made submission but that is a different thing from making appearance.”

The lawmaker, who said the committee cannot take this, therefore directed the committee secretariat to write again to the CBN governor and the AGF to appear unfailingly before the committee or face the consequences.

The committee also tasked the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE),Mr Alex Okoh to ensure that there is timely completion of the Federal Government and Siemens Inc power purchase agreement on 70,000 megawatts power increased capacity to the national grid for adequate power supply to Nigerians.

