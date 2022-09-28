Power restored after national grid’s collapse

Electricity supply has been restored after the national grid collapse on Monday. The power supply was restored in Lagos before midnight. Many states and cities in Nigeria were thrown into darkness on Monday again as the national power grid also known as the Electricity Transmission System collapsed again at about 10:51 am. Many parts of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja; Kano State; Kaduna State, Nassarawa, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi State, Kogi State, and Lagos State were affected by the outage.

It was learnt that the nation’s electricity grid collapsed to zero MW. The highest generation on Sunday was 4,100MWwhile the least generation was 3,652MW with the frequency undulating between 49.04 Herts(HZ) and 50.34Hz. Information from the System Operations, a section of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) revealed that only Afam IV was on the grid but had zero supply as of noon.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...