Power sector records N243bn capacity loss in 10 months

The power sector has recorded a generation capacity loss of N243 billion from January to October.

 

This is contained in the October 2020 electricity generation statistics released recently by the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), the umbrella body of GenCos.

 

According to the data, the major challenge facing the electricity generation sub-sector is the load rejection by distribution companies (DisCos). The data puts the current available generation capacity at 7,739 megawatts (MW), while stranded generation is 3,578MW.

 

“Maximum Generation: 4,532.35MW (29th October). Minimum Generation: 3,618.58MW (7th October). Maximum stranded generation was recorded on 6th October where stranded power totaled 4,401.5MW (Gas: 1,717.5 and DisCos Low load demand: 2,684MW),” the document read.

 

“Average generation for October 2020 of 4,162MW represents the maximum monthly generation in the year 2020. Of the total constraint recorded, gas constraint accounted for 47.5 per cent, while load rejection by DisCos accounted for 52.5 per cent “Total Capacity Loss from January to October 2020: N243.82 Billion”

 

On Thursday, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the power sector recorded an all-time national peak of 5,459.50 megawatts (MW).

