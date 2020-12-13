Power shift: Political elites problem of Owerri zone –Ex-Milad

A former military administrator and an elder statesman, Air Commodore Luke Ochulor (rtd) has accused the Imo political elite of being responsible for the inability of the Owerri Senatorial zone otherwise known as Imo East n to produce a governor of the State in the last 20 years not withstanding that Charter of Equity for sharing power favours the zone.

Ochulor made the assertion while making his opening remarks as the chairman of the summit convened by the Coalition for Owerri Reawakening. He noted that the desperate scramble which marks politicking in Owerri every election year has already placed the zone on a self-destruct mode and would require only sincere and conscientious efforts by committed patriots to reclaim Owerri from the brink.

Ochulor recalled that in 2017, Owerri leaders thought they had all agreed on the terms of their politics in the next general election, in what was known as the ‘Egbu Declaration’ but were disappointed by the conduct of the political elites in 2019.

He said: “The Egbu Declaration is now history and after leaving the venue that evening, I thought we had made our points and hoped to stick to our collective resolve. I was mistaken and highly disappointed the moment the bell for political campaign was sounded. “In spite of their good education and business enterprises, most of them behaved as if there would be no tomorrow.

Some became so desperate that advising and controlling them became impossible. Just to talk of desperation, one good lesson I learnt from Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) is never to do business with a desperate man. Reason is that a desperate man will always make costly mistakes.”

Ochulor recalled that he, Dr. Paschal Dozie and a number of other leaders tried by all means to call governorship candidates of Owerri extraction to order and common sense but it turned out to be a waste of time.

“In Imo State, statistics showed that in 2019, there were 71 governorship candidates and 51 of them were from Owerri zone. It was a pity”, he said.

However, he noted that in the face of the political class’ unruly desperation, it was instructive to cite that “whatever is morally wrong, can never be politically right.”

