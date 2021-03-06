Power should shift to S’East in 2023 –Monday Ubani

Barrister Monday Ubani is the Principal Partner of the law firm of Ubani & Co. He established the firm in 1991 shortly after his NYSC programme. He attended University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he obtained an LL.B (Second class upper division) degree, and was called to the bar in 1990. Ubani is a social critic, political activist and community leader and commentator on national issues. He speaks with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI on why he thinks Nigeria needs state police now and why the nation’s leaders should place emphasis on the masses. Excerpts…

We have been having the issue of insecurity in Nigeria over the years, what do you think the government should do to solve this problem?

Prior to the emergence of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, one of the problems that the country was experiencing at that time and even now is that of insecurity and Buhari made some promises as a retired general that he would handle the spate of insecurity in a manner that lives and properties would be secured. But, unfortunately, since he came in, the issue of insecurity has escalated. We used to have Boko Haram insurgency, armed robbery and kidnapping. But now we have added problems. The herdsmen and their level of impunity with some of the things they do have been affecting our security in the country. We now have the bandits and they have been wreaking havoc on the nation. When the Senate and the House of Representatives said that the country should change the service chiefs, Buhari refused to let them go.

The killings and kidnappings have been escalating. Despite the boasts of the Federal Government that they have captured the leader of Boko Haram sect, Shekau, they have not been able to get the man. May be he is like a cat with nine lives.

I am not seeing that effectiveness of the government to tackle insecurity. You see some people in government saying that the Fulani herdsmen should carry guns. If you have a problem and you don’t know you have a problem, then you cannot solve it. Problems are solved, when you see them as problems. If you don’t see them as, there is no way you can proffer solution to them.

My own thinking is that they have not seen what is happening as a problem and these are policy makers. They cannot address the problem like that. We have not had a convergence of opinions on the issues that we are having. The thing is affecting the economy of Nigeria, especially that of northern Nigeria, but they have not seen it as a problem that needs the commitment of everyone to be solved. In one breadth, you are negotiating with the bandits, if Sheik Gumi could recognize the location of the bandits and go and give them money, it the means that there is clearly incoherence in tackling the problem of insecurity in the country. You cannot be negotiating with the bandits and be giving them money. The moment you give them money, you are giving them more power to go into it, and they will keep negotiating.

The more killing the more money they get. Boko Haram says education is bad, if they are abducting children and their teachers, then what is happening. When you speak the truth, they will come after you, so how will you be bold to say the truth. Everybody is afraid to say the truth under this government. These people don’t have problem with education, those who do are Boko Haram, so why are you calling them bandits? Those who are Boko Haram are now being called bandits. They say the bandits have a grouse because their cows are being taken. So you need to settle them the way you grant amnesty to Niger Delta militants.

There were calls that service chiefs should be removed and now they have been removed, we still have the issues of insecurity disturbances in Nigeria, what is happening?

The issue of removing the service chiefs was belated, they were removed after somuch talk, and when they were removed they replaced them immediately. What are the antecedents of those who replaced them? It is not just about removing them, but replacing them with those who can actually handle the issue of insecurity properly. But if you have grudgingly removed those that were removed and you gave them ambassadorial positions, then you are saying you are not supposed to have removed them, but because of pressure you removed them and you now gave them better jobs. If you see the number of cars and gifts they gave them, when they were leaving the service you will be amazed. The issue of genuineness is not there.

Would you support that the nation should revisit the 2014 Constitutional Conference?

Let us loook at the documents of the constitutional conference, they will help this country to develop. There are a lot of things there that would help the country legally and in all areas. Some of the things we have on ground now cannot allow for efficiency in governance. Look at the issue of policing, of course I am aware that some state governors may want to abuse it, but you can have safety measures in the creation of state police. There must be a federal police that would check them in case there is any conflict or abuse. These are some of the things we need to do. When we begin to practice it, then we can correct the excesses. We cannot over-centralise policing in Nigeria and think we can police the nation correctly. You cannot police Nigeria that way, we can even have local government police, some higher institutions should even have police like they have in the United States of America. Imagine if all the local governments in Nigeria have their policing system, any stranger that comes in, they would know. It would not be like the way have it now that people can just use connections to get things done. Even, electricity and education, let every state begins to develop in its own pace. We will then owe allegiance to the central government on army, currency and the rest.

Are you satisfied with the performances of our National Assembly?

I am not, I know that the present National Assembly would never in any way go against the executive. From the beginning, they have become subservient to the executive. That is why there is no adherence to the rule of law here. How can you allow an Inspector General of Police that has retired to continue in office. You repackage him, and you know that what you have done is wrong. You have bold face to tell Nigerians that what you have done is right. You cannot do this elsewhere. It’s wrong, you shouldn’t have allowed his time to lapse, may be a day to his retirement you extend his tenure, then it is okay. But two days after his retirement, you extended his tenure, this is totally wrong. We need to correct this. I am so excited about the appointment of the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, but I am disappointed about the procedure of his appointment. When it was discovered that he was not up to Level 14, they prom o t e d him after they h a v e s u b – m i t – ted his name. Was he qualified initially, no, but you now disobeyed the law. We need to have brilliant people around the government. They would have done that promotion before he was appointed. If they disobey the law, why should I obey the law. They should have even tendered an apology, but they made mistake and they did not accept it.

Do you think we need a reform of the judiciary?

Of course, we need a lot of reforms in the judicial sector. There is lack of independence of the judiciary. It is the timidity of the judiciary that is worsening the problem in the sector. I took the National Assembly to court recently, but they would not come to court after they have been served notices. It has been on for about three years now. So, how do you change the system, when the judicial system does not help matters. My only happiness is that all of us are beneficiaries of the system that is not making progress. No matter how rich you are now, your children’s children would benefit from it, whether you are rich or poor, you are part of it. We will become victims of the system if we don’t change the system. It has happened several times, where people see something that is wrong and they failed to change it and they become victims later. Look at some retirees, some of them were working and they did not change the system, now they have retired and they are suffering too. As long as you are alive you will become a victim of a system you refuse to change. What reform did they carry out when they were there? Whatever you sow you will reap. Let’s try and change Nigeria, which is why all of us are committed to it. The way we are running the country currently is not right.

Will you support power shifts in 2023?

Yes, I believe in equity, where there is no equity there is no justice, equity is key. Let’s be fair to one another. I supported the late Chief MKO Abiola on the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election and when the elec-tion was annulled, I opposed it. I kniw that God would one day pay everybody for whatever he or she does. It was a wise decision by former president Ibrahim Babangida to leave Minna and come to the South West to look for a candidate for the office of the President in 1998. It was a collective decision at that time that no party would entertain any candidate apart from those from the South West for the 1999 Presidential Election. If Yorubas were wronged, then they needed to be assuaged, and it was agreed that a Yorubaman would be chosen and former president Olusegun Obasanjo emerged. May be Chief Olu Falae was better than him as an economist, but Obasanjo emerged as a former military that they felt could hold the country together. When Obasanjo was leaving in 2007, he felt it would not be right for him to put a southerner there and he put a northerner there. But, he made a wrong decision by choosing a man that was sick. That is how Nigeria is being run such that one man can choose, who will become the president. He brought Umar Musa Yar’Adua and the man later died after two years in office. He had two years that was not completed. Now, President Goodluck Jonathan came in and completed his tenure and later spent another four years in office. Now, President Muhammadu Buhari is there, he would spend eight years. He would be completing 10 for the north as Yar’Adua spent two years in office and we have had 14 years in the south; eight years of Obasanjo and six years of Jonathan. They are now saying they would not return power to the south so that they would complete their own. I said then that Jonathan should have left office in 2011 and allow a northerner to rule, then come back in 2015. However, I think power should shift to the south now and it should go to the South East, but my problem is that there is so much greed and avarice in this country. How can it go to the South West, are you saying that the Igbos are no longer part of Nigeria. Are you aware that we have three major tribes in Nigeria; Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. Obasanjo spent eight years, are you now saying that power should go to the South West again. Where is your sense of justice and equity? When it is time for the Yorubas, I will fight for them. I have several Yoruba friends, the press that made me are mostly Yorubas. What I am saying is not because I am an Igbo man. I even said that power should have remained in the north in 2011. When it was time for the Yorubas in 1993, my Igbo friends were saying that I should not support the late MKO Abiola because he said he could do without the Igbos, I said no, he deserved to be made a president because he won the election. I supported him fully and I believe that when other presidents of Nigeria are being mentioned Abiola’s name should be mentioned.

Like this: Like Loading...