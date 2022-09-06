Business

Power supply improves after electricity workers’ strike

Electricity supply in Nigerian has been rising since the aggrieved electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) grounded the operations of the Transmission Company of Nigeria on August 17, 2022. The disruption caused a nationwide blackout. It was estimated that distribution companies lost an estimated N2.94 billion in potential revenue.

An average of 93,183MWh of electricity was supplied to consumers in August, as against an average of 86,221MWh sent out in July. Energy production was also ramped up with a daily average generation of 94,281.68MWh in August. On September 1, a total of 102,875.3MWh of energy was generated, while 101,630MWh was supplied.

This represents 98.8 per cent of the total generated electricity. In addition, the highest frequency recorded on September 1, was 51.1Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.8Hz.

The electricity generation peaked to a record high of 5,043 megawatts (MW) on September 1, 2022, an 8.1 per cent increase compared to 4,664MW recorded a day before. The frequent increase in electricity tariffs now complies with the requirements of the Multi-year Tariff Order (MYTO). Since a policy review was conducted tariffs are increased every six months allowing the sector operates at a costreflective tariff.

The intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which led to billions of naira being lent to Discos for meters, CAPEX, and operational expenses, has been adjudged as one of the reasons for the improved power supply. CBN, in its monetary policy committee meeting, revealed that the cumulative disbursement under the NEMSF-2 currently stood at N254.46 billion.

The apex bank further said that the money was given to DisCos for their Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and Capital Expenditure (CapEx), under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility – Phase 2 (NEMSF-2). Also, an additional N47.82 billion was disbursed under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), for the procurement and installation of 865,956 meters across the country.

 

