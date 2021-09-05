Faith

Power to become unstoppable in life

Posted on Author Bishop Dr. Isaac Oludele Comment(0)

Matthew 28:18. And Jesus came unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Acts 1:8.

 

But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: the and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth. Joel 2:28. And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions. 2 Kings 2:14-15.

 

And he took the mantle of Elijah that fell from him, and smote the waters, and said, Where is the LORD God of Elijah? and he also had smitten theaters, they parted hither and thither: and Elisha went over.

And when the sons of the prophets which were to view at Jericho saw him, they said, The spirit of Elijah doth rest on Elisha. And they came to meet him, and bowed themselves to the ground before him.

 

Elisha was an ordinary man until he got the power of God. Power of God turned Elisha to a Supernatural man. Elisha followed Elijah and worked with this power in the days of Elijah. He was an obedient subordinate to Elijah. Elisha got his  unstoppable Power and unstoppable anointing when God took Elijah away.

 

Demonstration of God’s power on earth will lead to the expansion of God’s Kingdom. When Elisha got the power of God, his mockers began to bow down for him with immediate effect. He became solution to people’s problems.

 

Those that abandoned him before began to associate with him then because of God’s power in his life. People began to look for him to solve their problems. When you receive unstoppable Power of God, you will become unstoppable. You need the power of God to succeed the d in life.

 

You need the power of God to be who and what God wants you to be. In order to overcome the manipulations of the devil, you need the power of God. To destroy tokens, you need the power of God.

 

When the Holy Spirit of God, comes upon you, you will have access to the power of God. Power of God will attract good things into your life.

 

You can also access God’s power by powering your life with the Word of God. Word of God is full of power. Power of God can also be accessible by living a holy life.

 

The word you don’t want to live an or the power life, you need the power of God. Your encounter with this message will release God’s power into your life in Jesus Mighty Name. Remain blessed in Jesus Mighty Name

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

CAN sets aside August 23 as day of prayers for Nigeria

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Concerned by the escalating insecurity in the country, the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared August 23 a national day of prayer for Nigeria.   A statement signed by CAN General Secretary, Barr Daramola Joseph Bade, urged all Nigeria to devote at least 15 minutes of prayer for Nigeria. The intercessory session, […]
Faith

CAC Oke-Itura celebrates ‘Harvest of Uncommon Mercy

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Members of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Itura, Lagos, rolled out the drums recently to thank God for what they described as uncommon mercy which they enjoyed from the Lord throughout the year 2020. Precisely they are thankful because they were able to escape from COVID-19 havoc, #EndSARS crisis, hardship and wanton killings in the country. The […]
Faith

Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

By the nature of man, every human being under the heaven loves to be showered with good things at all times. He wants good food, shelter and clothing. God has the power to provide man with all these without any side effect. Hence the Bible says in Proverbs10:22, 24,   The blessing of the Lord, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica