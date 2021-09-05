Power to become unstoppable in life

Matthew 28:18. And Jesus came unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Acts 1:8.

But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: the and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth. Joel 2:28. And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions. 2 Kings 2:14-15.

And he took the mantle of Elijah that fell from him, and smote the waters, and said, Where is the LORD God of Elijah? and he also had smitten theaters, they parted hither and thither: and Elisha went over.

And when the sons of the prophets which were to view at Jericho saw him, they said, The spirit of Elijah doth rest on Elisha. And they came to meet him, and bowed themselves to the ground before him.

Elisha was an ordinary man until he got the power of God. Power of God turned Elisha to a Supernatural man. Elisha followed Elijah and worked with this power in the days of Elijah. He was an obedient subordinate to Elijah. Elisha got his unstoppable Power and unstoppable anointing when God took Elijah away.

Demonstration of God’s power on earth will lead to the expansion of God’s Kingdom. When Elisha got the power of God, his mockers began to bow down for him with immediate effect. He became solution to people’s problems.

Those that abandoned him before began to associate with him then because of God’s power in his life. People began to look for him to solve their problems. When you receive unstoppable Power of God, you will become unstoppable. You need the power of God to succeed the d in life.

You need the power of God to be who and what God wants you to be. In order to overcome the manipulations of the devil, you need the power of God. To destroy tokens, you need the power of God.

When the Holy Spirit of God, comes upon you, you will have access to the power of God. Power of God will attract good things into your life.

You can also access God’s power by powering your life with the Word of God. Word of God is full of power. Power of God can also be accessible by living a holy life.

The word you don’t want to live an or the power life, you need the power of God. Your encounter with this message will release God’s power into your life in Jesus Mighty Name. Remain blessed in Jesus Mighty Name

