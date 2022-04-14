Power towers collapse in Ogun plunges Abeokuta, others into darkness

Three power towers have collapsed in Ogun State, plunging Abeokuta, the state capital and other communities, into darkness. According to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), the three towers on the Papalanto/ Ojere 132KV double- circuit lines collapsed, leaving the state capital, Ayetoro, Imeko, Owode-Egba and Mowe, with no power supply for days. In a statement signed by its management yesterday, IBEDC said the collapse of the towers adversely affected Abeokuta Transmission Sub-station (T/S), Ojere and New Abeokuta T/S at Kobape. The statement, which was shared on IBEDC social media handle, said all the 33KV feeders from the affected sub-stations will be out until the towers are reconstructed. While no specific time was given for the reconstruction, residents of the entire Abeokuta metropolis, Ayetoro, Imeko, Mowe and Owode Egba, would continue to experience power outages, IBEDC said. The distribution company apologised to its consumers over the inconvenience, assuring them that power would be restored as soon as the towers are fixed.

