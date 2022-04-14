Power towers collapse in Ogun plunges Abeokuta, others into darkness

Three power towers have collapsed in Ogun State, plunging Abeokuta, the state capital and other communities, into darkness. According to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), the three towers on the Papalanto/ Ojere 132KV double- circuit lines collapsed, leaving the state capital, Ayetoro, Imeko, Owode-Egba and Mowe, with no power supply for days. In a statement signed by its management yesterday, IBEDC said the collapse of the towers adversely affected Abeokuta Transmission Sub-station (T/S), Ojere and New Abeokuta T/S at Kobape. The statement, which was shared on IBEDC social media handle, said all the 33KV feeders from the affected sub-stations will be out until the towers are reconstructed. While no specific time was given for the reconstruction, residents of the entire Abeokuta metropolis, Ayetoro, Imeko, Mowe and Owode Egba, would continue to experience power outages, IBEDC said. The distribution company apologised to its consumers over the inconvenience, assuring them that power would be restored as soon as the towers are fixed.
Related Articles
EFCC made Obiano a criminal before his arrest –Ogene
National Vice President of the apex Igbo socio- cultural oganisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, has said that the mode of arrest of the immediate past governor of Anambra State Chief Willie Obiano made him a criminal even before his arrest. He said it is an embarrassment to Ndigbo and Nigeria as a country. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IPOB: My health deteriorating, Nnamdi Kanu tells court
Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday filed an application before the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to be transferred from custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), to the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, in Kuje, Abuja. Kanu, in the application filed through his team of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG, JOHESU broker truce as union embraces dalogue
The Federal Government has reached a truce with aggrieved health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professions, after a conciliatory meeting at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige. JOHESU had earlier issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)