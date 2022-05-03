Power: Unutilised 2,000MW not accessed by manufacturers, says MAN

Unutilised 2,000 megawatts of electricity have not been accessed by manufacturers, the Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, has said.

The Federal Government, through the then Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, at the monthly power sector operators’ meeting held in Lokoja, Kogi State in 2017, had disclosed that it would connect manufacturers and industrial clusters to 2,000 megawatts unused electricity.

The government’s plan was contained in its Customers’ Eligibility Policy, which was aimed at ensuring power generating companies supply electricity to willing customers.

Fashola is currently the minister of works and housing.

But Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph, said that though the policy was laudable and would have improved power supply for productive activities, manufacturers, whom the policy was intended to benefit, had yet to access the unutilised 2,000 megawatts of electricity.

He alleged that a condition by the DisCos made it difficult for the manufacturers to access the energy.

He called on the Federal Government to accelerate the full implementation of the power sector reform such that new entrances that have the requisite technical skill and resources could come on board.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to address the tariff structures, which made manufacturers who demanded more to pay higher.

The MAN boss also called on government to boost the competitiveness of manufacturers through the generation, supply and distribution of more megawatts of electricity.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “We have also said particularly for our members, that there was this Eligibility Customers’ Scheme that was designed to allow us access the stranded power. It was said to be 2,000 megawatts at that time.

“But for us to take advantage of it in terms of prioritising allocations, members opted for not more than two mega watts each, but that has not been allowed to work, especially by the DisCos because of a requirement from them. So, manufacturers have not been able to access this scheme, which would have made it possible to feed productivity, despite the inadequacy of power supplies.

“At the same time, government needs to accelerate the full implementation of the power sector reform in such a way that new entrances that have the requisite technical skill and resources could come into the market.

“The tariff structure that allows those who demand more to pay more, I mean, in this case, manufacturer, should be addressed because there is a way that this affects the overall cost structure and consequently output.”

Stakeholders had decried the existence of unused 2,000 megawatts of electricity.

According to them, it is an anomaly that 2,000 megawatts are unused, even as demand for electricity supply for domestic and industrial consumption continuously exceeds supply.

Several calls were made to government to reverse the anomaly if the Federal Government was desirous and committed to the diversification of the economy from oil to manufacturing and industrial development.

The epileptic and insufficient power supply had also caused many Nigerians to call on government to ensure reform in the power sector.

Government, in response to the numerous calls, made monumental reforms in the power sector in 2013, which resulted in the privatisation of the power assets.

The privatisation highlight was the handover of 11 distribution companies and four-generation companies on November 1, 2013.

Various investors with foreign and local partners acquired the power assets and utilities. The acquired power assets and utilities were components of the 18 core electricity assets encapsulated into distribution companies (DisCos) and generation companies (GenCos) of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

