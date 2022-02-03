Powerlessness of Nigerian powerful state

The oxymoronic caption of this essay should not bother you. It is deliberately employed to cause us to reason and understand Nigeria’s peculiar state and condition. Nigeria and Nigerians are given to megalomania which disease the world for its own selfish reason allow her to wallow in order to continually exploit its fabulous wealth and other socio-economic advantages.

Knowing our penchant for frivolities, the British that conquered the over 250 ethnic nationalities with yet to be equaled cruelty and unspeakable violence and with levity lumped them together not to create a modern State and nation but a cobbled artifice with a state as strong as the Rock of Gibraltar. But it was moulded with wax. No other state among the comity of nations is like it.

Not even Somalia or Afghanistan, for even in the confusion of the two states’ dysfunctional state, the great powers (USA, Russia, France and Britain) respect them and scramble to be their friends and to help them out of their troubles. Who among these great nations respect Nigeria or scramble to be its friend, except as honoured customer for oil supplies? Rather Nigeria scrambles to ingratiate itself to them. Britain was the colonial master of Nigeria but it raped, ravished and despoiled it in every ramifications and while winding up its colonial tutelage, created a neo-colonial state with an imposed constitutional framework that is still the organic grundnorm encompassed in the 1999 Constitution, the Land Use Act, Indirect Rule baptized as the Uniform Local Government System and corruption to serve as lubricant to oil the ligaments of the monstrous state machine.

Does Britain feel sorry for Nigeria? No, instead of being concerned about the condition of Nigeria, it mocks it and rejoices in the fact that its aim of making Nigeria a neo-colonial state beholden to her has been achieved. For this reason, when Nigeria’s President, General Muhammadu Buhari travelled to London to attend a World Summit on corruption, the then Prime Minister Gordon Brown in the company of the Queen, the Speaker of British Parliament and the Bishop of Canterbury – the three Estate of the Realm, expressed surprise that even Nigeria was attending the conference to pollute the environment.

In that wise, the Prime Minister unabashedly pronounced Nigeria “fantastically corrupt.” Did Nigeria quarrel with that declaration? No! When truth is clearly stated challenge magnifies it. When President Buhari visited President Trump of the United States, he was subjected to the most virulent attack on his person by way of characterization. Did Nigeria protest? No!

How can you quarrel with your master? Russia the bastion of defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) dealt with Nigeria at Ajaokuta in the guise of helping it to establish steel industry only to liter the area with outdated steel manufacturing technologies. Did Nigeria quarrel with Russia (USSR)? No, how can we quarrel with a ‘friend’ that rescued the endangered unity by supplying MiG fighter planes and Kalashnikov rifles. France did not quite harm Nigeria but its diplomatic help to Cameroun ensured that the Bakassi Peninsula was ceded to Cameroun through a compromised International Court of Settlement at The Hague. Nigeria has remained a plaything in the hands of World powers particularly Britain and the United States who knowing Nigeria’s advanced stage of megalomania humour it with the nebulous nomenclature of ‘Regional Power’.

How can Nigeria be regional power and our citizens, due to the excruciating poverty ravaging the land be running to Ghana, Benin, Togo, South Africa, Libya, Europe and America? But how can a ‘regional power’ be powerless to the extent that its state power has crumbled to a level that it cannot secure its citizens against the deleterious violent activities of insurgent groups especially the Boko Haram and its offspring, the Bandits and Fulani herdsmen. The story of Nigeria is not said of Ghana, Benin, South and North Koreas, etc.

Infact, it is on record that against all odds, North Korea has maintained its sovereignty and has even forced US President Trump to negotiate with it on a neutral ground of Singapore in one occasion. Almost all these states, North Korea, Pakistan and India are nuclear powers.

Our concern with the oxymoronic concept of Nigeria’s powerful state, its authoritarianism and the autocratic nature of its constitutional framework and its President and head of state vis-à-vis the powerlessness of that state and its institutions in the governance equation bespeaks the pitiful condition of not just Nigeria but largely Africa.

European defunct empires (Britain, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and Netherland) that congregated at Berlin in 1885 to seize and carve Africa up for themselves for colonisation did not draw up workable principles under International law to protect the colonies and to assure them of nation-building and societal development. Rather, each colonizer after the logic of the World War II, pursuant to the Potsdam Treaty of 1945 that birthed the Universal Declaration of Human and Peoples Rights that obligated them to decolonize.

The decolonization executed by Britain was a blatant fraudulent imposition of neo-colonisation and this is a crime that is presently ravaging Nigeria and other African States. Britain created a strong state without a strong society rather the communities were made fragile, incoherent and inchoate thereby rubbishing the stable aboriginal African societies.

Outside the panoply and accoutrements of modern states, Nigerian state look good to an outsider as a strong construct but infact it is a fragile and an incoherent being lacking organic essence and is a stranger to the people under its canopy.

For this reason, security which is the ultimate dividend of working system of law and order breaks down intermittently and in most cases as it is now in Nigeria; irretrievably and together with decayed socio-economic and political infrastructure made Nigeria a dysfunctional state and a failed country. In this present condition, Nigeria is seized by non-state actors who daily challenge its monopoly of coercive powers by asserting their usage of the same.

In the light of foregoing, one appreciates where President Buhari was coming from when he helplessly declared that he could not afford to disclose the person he prefers to succeed in 2023 because such a candidate could be eliminated. And you ask, by whom? I am sure the president may not be able to answer that question.

He is not the first to make that disclosure of a systemic nihilism. General Ibrahim Babangida while riding the tempest of his June 12 crisis had cried out that he could not reverse the annulment of that presidential election or allow Abiola the winner to become the president as some forces beyond his control would kill him and Abiola.

To save his head, he stepped aside. The most explicit account of the sinister force in control of Nigeria was General TY Danjuma’s rendition of his encounter with General Olusegun Obasanjo over alleged Third Term Program. In an interview with the Guardian newspaper (24/2/2008, pp. 71-72), General Danjuma allegedly told General Obasanjo thus: “… Let me tell you this: you were in prison when Abacha went to bed and didn’t wake up.

You were in prison and just coming out when Chief MKO Abiola … died. Does it occur to you that none of these two deaths came through natural causes? If you want to die in office, you’re going about it the right way. They will kill you. The same people who killed Abacha, the same people who killed Abiola, would kill you the moment they realised that this country was going to be saddled with a man like you.” Let the reader note the consistent reference by President Buhari and General TY Danjuma to the ‘they’, the incognizable group whose job has been to dispense with an unwanted ruler or aspirants to the Nigerian throne.

But the most fearful thing about this nihilist group is that these powerful men seem not know them but know about their existence. They also seem to be helpless in the face of their existence and operations. So, in actual fact, what does the Nigerian Presidency and the humongous power domiciled in it worth? Do these powers consolidated in Nigerian president’s hands over the armed forces, the Police, the Secret Police, the paramilitaries such as Civil Defence Corps, the Immigration, the Prisons Service, the Custom – which all bear arms reach the confines of these group of killers that the Presidents (Buhari and Babangida) and a powerful man of arms – TY Danjuma talk about them with great trepidation and reverence? So, if the powers of Nigerian President as shown in these state arsenals and the limitless financial resources which he controls under the 1999 Constitution do not reach this group of killers, could it still be said that Nigerian president and the state he represents is powerful? Certainly, no.

Nigerian State and its president are powerless and miserable entities, every appearance to the contrary. So, it should be clear now that a “strong” state and its president may not actually be powerful enough to discharge the duties of a state and its president.

Likewise, seemingly weak states such as the USA, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, Israel, Ghana after Rawlings revolution, Botswana, Singapore and India have dispersed power but the institutions are strongly built and imbued with integrity and coherence to discharge the powers and duties entrusted with them.

So, let build a federalized state with widely dispersed political and constitutional power good enough and acceptable to the people as minimum standard enlisting the people’s consent and obedience. In this way, the ‘goodman’ and the ‘strongman’ will not be the indispensable asset for public governance rather the good law and constitutional principles will galvanise the society and people will be subject to the overriding power and sanctity of the law as the ultimate authority for public duty and obedience and the state and its officials will become truly powerful and honourable while the rogues will not stand as alternate government.

