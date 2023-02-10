News Top Stories

PPP: FG moves to unify foreign missions’ websites, create platform to help stranded nationals

The Federal Government has begun moves to incorporate the website of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and those of foreign missions into one unified portal. The unified web portal, whose management is proposed to be handled under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, seeks to, among other things, provide a platform for stranded Nigerians to reach out and get help. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this on Wednesday when he led a delegation from the ministry to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to seek its regulatory guidance to manage the portal using a PPP model. A statement issued by ICRC’s Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, Manji Yarling said the minister and his team were received by the Director General of the Commission, Michael Ohiani and other management staff briefed the ICRC on the project and the ministry’s quest for effective management. “We have been looking for partners.

So we are here to present our projects for you to see where there could be possibilities of co-operation. I have been told that we can sell this to the private sector,” he said. Giving more insights, the team from the ministry said that it was attempting to achieve three things with the project: Diplomatic Service Digitisation Initiative (DSDI), a Unified Website and the Nigeria Global Business Match and Citizens’ Help Desk. On his part, the DG of ICRC Michael Ohiani said that a project of this nature could help in situations like the recent earthquake that happened in Turkey. It will provide a platform that Nigerians can easily reach out to the Mission to seek help for themselves or other Nigerians.

 

