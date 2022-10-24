‘PPP key to telecoms infrastructure deployment’

Based on the huge financial requirement for the deployment of telecoms infrastructures, the Group Chief Operating Officer, WTES Project Ltd, Chidi Ajuzie, has said the only way to go is to encourage public-private collaboration.

He said PPP was a catalyst to the development of telecoms infrastructure, saying investment in such infrastructures was beyond the government. It is said that without the infrastructure, especially the fibre optic cables, the broadband in the country cannot be expanded to the unserved and underserved areas.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had disclosed that there was need to bridge the gap in the fibre optic cables needed to expand the country’s broadband, stating that the country needed about 120,000kilometres of additional fibre optic cables to meet the 70 per cent broadband penetration set by the New National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2025.

It added that there was need for massive investments in about 40,000 additional Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) for the country to realise its plan on broadband penetration. Ajuzie noted that various government policies including the new Dig Once Policy may not be well implemented without solid collaboration between the government and the private sector.

According to him, apart from the financial requirement, there are other areas where the government and the private investors have to agree before such investment could be implemented.

Earlier at a forum in Lagos, the NCC Executive Commissioner (Stakeholders’ Management), Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, had said NCC and LASIMRA had to collaborate, but sometimes in disagreement, as Lagos State is the hub of telecoms and technology activities in Nigeria.

The NCC Commissioner, who noted huge infrastructure deficit in the country, said: “For instance, we need over 120,000 additional kilometres of Fibre Optic Cables from the current figure of fewer than 60,000 kilometres and about 40,000 additional Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) to meet the NNBP targets by the year 2025.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had stated his administration’s commitment to improving the provision of adequate infrastructure to fast-track the Smart City Project to optimise the limitless opportunity of a fully digitised economy.

The governor noted that the bedrock of a functional Smart City was adequate and functional infrastructure.

He said: “Our administration’s commitment to the smart city project is through the deployment of cutting edge technology to bring about improved and effective governance as well as providing the necessary infrastructure to support the widespread application of technology to create opportunities and enhance socio-economic growth.”

He added that one of the key pillars of his administration’s agenda was making Lagos a 21st- Century economy, noting that a requirement to achieve this goal is technology, especially the availability of efficient and reliable internet service.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, stated that it was for this reason that his government placed a high premium on the 6000 kilometers of fibre optic cable, aimed at improving access to functional, efficient and affordable internet service.

According to him, a number of private initiatives are already springing up with huge invest ments that will deliver high speed and efficient internet service.

To realise the Smart City dream, the governor revealed that the state recently relaunched its residents’ card, adding that the new residents’ card was an upgraded version of the former ordinary plastic to a smart card with embedded features for multipurpose uses in addition to identification purposes.

He added that in June last year, his administration created a seamless payment system for the multimodal transport system with the launch of Cowry Card, to ensure the digitisation of key government services, processes and procedures to improve efficiency, accountability and transparency.

