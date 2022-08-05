Business

PPP: Kwara transporters get 50 mini-buses

Road transporters in Kwara State have benefitted 50 mini-buses, popularly called ‘Korope’ from a business partnership between the state government and a finance company, aimed at supporting and boosting their business. Speaking at the presentation of the vehicles to beneficiaries who are members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) in Ilorin, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said the event was the second phase of his administration’s community transport intervention project.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Works, Iliasu Rotimi, who said that the project was meant to ease movement of commuters, goods and services across communities in the state, added that the first phase of the intervention was launched in August, 2021, when members of TOAN benefitted 100 tricycles that were rolled out.

He also said that the benefitting transporters are expected to pay back a sum of N3.7 million on each of the vehicle within 18 months. “This intervention is worth N125 million as provided by SEAP. The government on our part guarantees the facility for the benefit of our people. It is noteworthy to commend the management of SEAP that has always offered our government support, particularly in the area of transportation.

This is the kind of strategic partnership we have always advocated in our effort to ensure shared prosperity. We have not only invested in infrastructure, especially on road to open our communities that were hitherto neglected, we have also created direct and indirect jobs to take many of our young population out of idleness through various interventions. “We are confident that your meticulous use of these vehicles will generate more economic values for our people. It is my belief that NURTW and RTEAN will continue to partner our government as we strive daily to give our people a new lease of life,” he said. Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Community Intervention, Kayode Oyin-Zubair, urged the transporters to make maximum use of the opportunity to improve their economic development and growth. The governor’s aide also appealed to the beneficiaries to always save money to make repayment easier.

 

