PPPRA: Domestic LPG production increased to 49m tonnes in September

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

As the prices of gas continues to soar, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has revealed that out of the 76,578.986 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supplied in September, 49,453.081MT was produced locally while 27,125.905MT was imported.

 

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Services PPPRA, Kimchi Apollo, yesterday disclosed that the country’s ability to produce a major portion of the LPG consumed was due to the enabling environment created by the Federal Government through its programmes and policiestoattractinvestments.

 

The statement partly reads: “In the month of September 2021, PPPRA LPG data show that 49,453.081MT was supplied into the domestic market by Algasco, Stockgap, NIPCO, 11 plc, Prudent, Greenville Natural Gas, PNG Gas, NPDCandAshtavinayak Hydrocarbon Ltd with 66.58% of the supply sourced from the NLNG, whilst 27,125.905 MT was imported by Rainoil, Algasco and Prudent

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
