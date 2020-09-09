PPPRA hands off monthly fixing of petrol price

Marketers to determine product rate

Job losses, transfers loom at agency

Students protest fuel, electricity tariff hike

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has said the monthly price band for petrol pump price would no longer be given, as marketers were now responsible for the pump price of the product. The agency explained that this was due to the full following Federal Government’s decision to end subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

“If we give you the price band for this month, it is like price fixing,” PPPRA said Petroleum marketers had, last week, adjusted the pump price of petrol from N148 per litre to between N158 and N162 per litre following a memo from the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), that raised ex-depot price to N151.56 per litre.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Executive Secretary of PPPRA, Saidu Abdulkadir, said the price of petrol would now be determined like any other petroleum product such as diesel and kerosene. Abdulkadir, who spoke through the General Manager, Administration and Human Resources, Mr. Victor Shidok, reiterated that government was no longer in business of fixing the pump price of petrol.

He, however, gave assurances that the agency would continue to monitor the marketers to check profiteering, and the code of conduct that guides operation of marketers in the industry to ensure it was not violated. His words:

“The PPPRA as a regulator will continue the role of a watchdog in this deregulation regime. We will continue to maintain our role as a regulator and ensure that Nigerians are not short-changed in any way in this process. “You know how things are globally with the impact of COVID-19 to the global oil market. Accessing forex remains a challenge for marketers. “We are hopeful that in a few months to come, Nigerians will understand what government is doing to stabilise the downstream sector.”

The PPPRA also has assured Nigerians that the deregulation of the downstream oil sector is in the best interest of the country. Abdulkadir said that the recent increase in the pump price of fuel hinges on the global market and availability of forex to marketers.

Meanwhile, mass transfer and job losses are looming at the PPPRA as the Federal Government stripped the agency of key existential role of products’ price regulation, giving such powers to marketers through free market fundamentals.

Asides that the agency faces scrapping due to an end to one of its key roles, staff and contractors for the agency are, according to checks by this newspaper, faced with job losses and transfer to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and other agencies as deemed fit.

The state-run NNPC is the sole importer of petrol as oil marketers are currently not importing petrol due to scarcity of foreign exchange. The Nigerian Government has spent a whooping of N10.413 trillion on fuel subsidy between 2006 and 2019, a period of 14 years.

