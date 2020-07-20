PPPRA justifies hike in petrol price

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has stated that the recent increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, was not intended to harm consumers.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Executive Secretary of the PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu, explained that the recent downward and upward review of prices in the guiding pump price band of petrol was a reflection of market realities.

Saidu said: “The Agency is cognizant of the public outcry trailing the recent surge in petroleum products prices. However, this decision is a reflection of the new market-based pricing system, which does not seek to harm consumers, but foster growth in the sector and prevent wastages resulting from subsidy.

“It is important to note that applicable Petroleum Products Cost accounts for about 80 per cent of the pump price of petroleum products.

Correspondingly, if the price of crude oil is low, it stands to reason that pump prices will come down and similarly, when prices increase, pump price will be expected to go up reflecting market trends.

“In the same vein, foreign exchange (Forex) rates also play a significant role in determining the guiding pump price of petroleum products. “

