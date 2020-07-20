Business

PPPRA justifies hike in petrol price

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has stated that the recent increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, was not intended to harm consumers.

 

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Executive Secretary of the PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu, explained that the recent downward and upward review of prices in the guiding pump price band of petrol was a reflection of market realities.

 

Saidu said: “The Agency is cognizant of the public outcry trailing the recent surge in petroleum products prices. However, this decision is a reflection of the new market-based pricing system, which does not seek to harm consumers, but foster growth in the sector and prevent wastages resulting from subsidy.

 

“It is important to note that applicable Petroleum Products Cost accounts for about 80 per cent of the pump price of petroleum products.

 

Correspondingly, if the price of crude oil is low, it stands to reason that pump prices will come down and similarly, when prices increase, pump price will be expected to go up reflecting market trends.

 

“In the same vein, foreign exchange (Forex) rates also play a significant role in determining the guiding pump price of petroleum products. “

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Actuarial expert expresses concern over insurers’ solvency

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

RECAPITALISATION The underwriters are currently recapitaliaing to increase their paid up capital F ollowing the impact of COVID-19 on global economy, the Chairman /CEO, Achor Actuarial Services Limited, Dr Pius Apere, has expressed concern over the solvency rate of Nigeria’s underwriting firms.     Apere, who expressed the feelings  in a paper entitled ‘Recapitalization of […]
Business

Group moves to empower businesses for global scale

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ark Coaching Company (ACC), Mr. Boye Ajayi, says the organisation is targeting to empower 1000 full grown businesses in the next five years with a template for individuals to have access to some form of investment funds to compete on a global scale. According to him, “our vision is to […]
Business

Tomato industry buoyed by N20bn processing factory

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Piqued by the continuous influx of tomato paste smuggling into the country, thereby destabilising local industries’ investments, the Nigerian tomato industry is expected to be repositioned with the completion of N20 billion tomato processing factory in Kebbi State. The project is bybGBfoods, a global leader in culinary product manufacturing, in partnership with the Central Bank […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: