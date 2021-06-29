Business

PPPRA: Why Buhari appointed Obinna, Saidu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Chairman and an Executive Secretary for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.

 

The Chairman is Mr Atuonwo A. Obinna, while the Executive Secretary is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, reappointed for another four years. Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said in a terse statement on Friday.

 

He said the appointment of Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.

