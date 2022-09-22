PPPs: FG commits $9bn into projects across Nigeria

The Federal Government has sunk about $9 billion between 2010 and 2021 into various projects under the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission’s (ICRC) oversight. Within the time under reference, the Commission midwifed projects across the country that helped to bridge infrastructure gap in Nigeria.

ICRC Director-General, Dr. Mike Ohiani, stated this yesterday in Abuja, when he received in audience, top management of Media Trust Group led by its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mounir Gwarzo. Ohiani listed projects such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port currently at 98.07 per cent completion, the Nigerian Air project, which the government promised would fly before the end of the current administration, as well as upgrade of four major international in Nigeria, among others.

This was as he hinted of plans by the Commission to set up peer review mechanism essentially to assist sub-national government benefit from the Commission’s infrastructure development via public private projects consummation. He said ICRC working with states on infrastructure development via PPP projects would be carried out through the establishment of the Nigerian Public Private Partnership Network (NPPPN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. Ohiani, while listing the laudable projects of the Commission as well as its mandate, told the delegation that some states were already taking on PPP projects through the assistance of the ICRC. He said although the Act of the Commission only confers on it regulatory functions for Federal Government projects, the ICRC had set up a peer review mechanism to assist states in ensuring that their PPP projects were in line with best practices through the establishment of the Nigerian Public Private Partnership Network (NPPPN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

