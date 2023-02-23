PPPs: FG’s failed gazette stalls N6.9trn ICRC projects

Failure by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) to gazette 51 eligible and bankable public private projects (PPPs) worth N6.9 trillion under Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) supervision has stalled progress works on the affected projects, New Telegraph investigation showed.

The 51 projects cut across Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) such as Ministry of Aviation, Federal Ministry of Education; Federal Ministry of Water Resources amongst others.

The affected projects had been listed on ICRC’s porter since 2022. The OAGF is required by law to gazette them, which it has failed to do.

A source from Presidency, who spoke to this medium about the status of the projects, said they remained stuck because they haven’t been gazetted by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Checks on ICRC’s porter by this medium showed list of some of the eligible PPP (pipeline) projects slated for execution in 2022. Listed for execution under Federal Ministry of Aviation is a development of an Aerotroplis airport city, by which government intends to develop an Aerotroplis in a suitable location at an estimated sum of $867 million. Also listed under aviation ministry is proposed establishment of cargo/agric airport in six geo-political zones of the country at the cost of N3.2 billion. Under Ministry of Education, there is a proposal for development of commercial farm at the Federal University of Abuja to cost N1.8 billion. Another project sighted on the website includes a funding for the construction of student hostels; construction of 500 units of staff housing with road and drainages at Federal University of Gusau in Zamfara State. The Presidency source, who reacted, said: “We don’t know the reasons why OAGF has not gazetted the projects, which ought to have been done last year. You may have to direct your inquiry to them.” Checks at OAGF showed the spokesperson, Mallam Mokwa Bawa, had just been posted to the office this Monday. When contacted on telephone, he explained that he just resumed and would need to confirm and revert. “I just resumed here this week. Send me details of your inquiry. I will get back to you,” he said. However, he failed to revert as of the time of sending this report. A key responsibility of ICRC includes execution of PPP arrangements on behalf of the government. Director-General of ICRC, Barrister Mike Ohiani, last year, hinted of 51 eligible and bankable PPPs, which are being awaited for gazette by the OAGF. He said Nigeria government approved PPPs worth over $9 billion between 2010 to 2021 under regulatory guidance of the ICRC. Explaining the activities of the commission, last year, he said: “Between 2010 (following the inauguration of our governing board) and 2021, under the regulatory guidance of the ICRC, the Nigerian government has approved PPP projects worth more than $9 billion. “As at May 2022, there are 77 post-contract PPP projects under implementation at the ICRC Projects Disclosure Portal, which is the first disclosure portal in the world, established in collaboration with the World Bank. “Also, there are 197 pre-contract projects at different phases of project development and procurement at the ICRC website.”

