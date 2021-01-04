PR firm names director

An affiliate of the FleishmanHillard, global PR network, Mediacraft Associates has appoints Segun McMedal as its director of innovation and business development. His appointment takes effect from Monday, January 4, 2021.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). McMedal is the current chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a position he has held since 2016.

As a director, McMedal is expected to bring his wealth of experience in Nigeria’s marketing communications landscape to bear in exploring and optimizing new business opportunities, while also strengthening existing business relationships.

He obtained a degree in sociology from the University of Ilorin, a master in public & international affairs from the University of Lagos and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Times Journalism Institute.

