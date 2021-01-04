Business

PR firm names director

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

An affiliate of the FleishmanHillard, global PR network, Mediacraft Associates has appoints Segun McMedal as its director of innovation and business development. His appointment takes effect from Monday, January 4, 2021.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). McMedal is the current chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a position he has held since 2016.

As a director, McMedal is expected to bring his wealth of experience in Nigeria’s marketing communications landscape to bear in exploring and optimizing new business opportunities, while also strengthening existing business relationships.

He obtained a degree in sociology from the University of Ilorin, a master in public & international affairs from the University of Lagos and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Times Journalism Institute.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Old Mutual tackles SMEs operators on asset protection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the huge losses recorded by business operators in the Small and Medium scale Enterprises segment during the #EndSARS protests, frontline underwriting firm, Old Mutual Nigeria Insurance, has advised the investors on the need to protect their assets by insuring them.   The insurance firm’s managers gave the advice during a virtual seminar to raise […]
Business

Oil, power firms’ bad loans hit N270.97bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

A whopping N270.97 billion of the loans advanced by Nigerian banks to power, oil and gas firms has gone bad.   The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which gave this hint in a report sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend, noted that the debt profile to the two sectors had now hit N5.83 trillion  […]
Business

Oil steady as US storm eases but demand recovery fears persist

Posted on Author Reporter

Oil futures were little changed on Tuesday after sharp overnight losses, as the latest tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico lost strength. But worries about fuel demand persisted with flare-ups around the globe in coronavirus cases. Brent crude futures edged three cents 0.1 per cent, lower to $41.41 a barrel at 0637 GMT thus, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica