PRA 2014: Planned review smacks of realities

Weeks after a legal crisis ensued between a retiree and a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) over lump sum payment, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has considered it necessary to tinker with the current Pension Reform Act 2014 to be abreast with current dynamics. Sunday Ojeme reports

For the first time in its 15 years of existence, PRA 2014 was recently put through legal fireworks that saw the judge picking holes in the Act and giving judgment in favour of the plaintiff against his PFA, thereby disrupting the near spotless Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) that has been widely embraced. Probably to guard against such occurrence in future and also to align with the dynamic flow of events and circumstances, the regulator, last week, issued a statement to the effect of reviewing the Act in order to address identified challenges.

According to the statement by Head, Corporate Communications Department, PenCom, Peter Aghahowa, the review is with a view to reposition the CPS and consolidate the gains of the pension reform for the benefit of Nigerians.

The statement noted that accordingly, and consistent with its guiding philosophy of consultation and the imperative of ensuring the conduct of a comprehensive and constructive review exercise, the Commission has reached out to seek the input of its social partners, pension industry operators, financial regulators and other relevant stakeholders.

“In 2014, which was 10 years after the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in Nigeria, the National Assembly repealed the Pension Reform Act of 2004 and enacted the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2014) in order to address implementation challenges and introduce improvements to the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“However, some challenges were subsequently encountered in the implementation of certain Sections of the 2014 Act. Furthermore, within the last three years, there have been persistent clamour for amendment from individuals and interest groups as well as several legislative attempts on the amendment of some Sections of the PRA 2014,” the statement reads.

Legal tangle

As stated earlier, a section of the reform act was put under heat last week at the National Industrial Court, Abuja. According to the court proceedings, Section 7(1) was reinterpreted with contributor’s age factor comfortably infused into the argument.

Part of the section says that the balance in the RSA after the lump sum payment will be applied towards the payment of monthly pension to the retiree on programmed withdrawal. In the case of annuity, it is applied to procure a monthly annuity for life from a Life Insurance company.

While this has been the norm since inception, it, however, changed in the case between the 60-year-old retiree, Maroof Giwa, and ARM Pension Managers when the NIC ordered ARM Pension Managers to pay the retiree at least 50 per cent lump sum of his pension as against the 25 per cent stipulated in the Act. Justice Oyewumi, in his submission, said the norm be broken for Giwa, considering his age, and the life expectancy of male Nigerians as projected by World Health Organisation.

The court held that 25 per cent lump sum calculated by the Arm Pension Managers as claimant’s pension was unlawful, stressing that the 25 per cent withdrawal as clearly stated in the Pension Reform Act was in respect of a retiree who voluntarily retired at age 50. Giwa had approached Arm Pension Managers to apply for pension and withdrawal benefits but the PFA offered to pay 25 per cent of his total retirement savings which he rejected. He demanded 50 per cent of the total sum.

The claimant claimed that the computation of the lump sum/ benefits by the defendant done on the basis of 25 per cent was unknown to the law. He argued that he could not be treated like a retiree who retired voluntarily and that he’s 60 years and above and would want to withdraw 50 per cent or 75 per cent of his total pension.

PenCom’s argument

The National Pensions Commission Counsel, E.O Awa, argued that the Act did not make provision for a lump sum of 50 per cent, 65 per cent, 75 per cent or 25 per cent but except 25 per cent lump sum on request to any employee that retires before the age of 50 years or disengages from employment.

But Justice Oyewumi held that the age category of the claimant 60 years and above was not in the contemplation of Section 7(2) of the Act that specifically made provision for a 50-year-old retiree to withdraw 25 per cent lump sum.

She said: “This in view of the unambiguous provision of Section 7(1) of the Act, which entitles the claimant to utilise the amount credited to his RSA account by the withdrawal of a lump sum from the total amount credited to his account. The only proviso here is that the balance after the withdrawal of the lump sum shall be enough to procure annuity for life for the retiree.

“A community reading of Section 173 of the Constitution, Section 7(1) of the Act as well as clauses 4.0 and 5.1.1 of the regulation, clearly evinces that there is no specific amount or percentage stipulated as a lump sum that a retiree of claimant’s age(60 years and above) can withdraw.

Although PenCom has secured a an injunction on the matter, the case remains a huge trial for the scheme depending on the outcome. New Telegraph recalled that former President Goodluck Jonathan had signed the Pension Reform Bill 2014 into law after the Senate unanimously passed the Bill, which prescribed severe penalties including a 10-year jail term for defaulters

According to the details, the current Act also imposes a fine of N10 million on any pension fund administrator who fails to meet the obligations of the contributors, while each of the directors of the firm would pay N5 million each as fine. Highlights of the document stipulated a number of adjustments from the original document, which was put in place in 2004 following the creation of the new pension scheme.

On penalties and sanctions

For the fact that the sanctions provided under the Pension Reform Act 2004 were no longer sufficient deterrents against infractions of the law, there was need for the president to close the gaps by tinkering with the relevant sections..

It was discovered during the review that there were more sophisticated mode of diversion of pension assets, such as diversion and/or non-disclosure of inter- A lot is expected to be effected when the Commission would have set in motion the process of reviewing the Act ests and commissions accruable to pension fund assets, which were not addressed by the PRA 2004.

Consequently, the Pension Reform Act 2014 created new offences and provided for stiffer penalties that will serve as deterrence against mismanagement or diversion of pension funds’ assets under any guise, thereby making operators, who mismanage pension fund, liable on conviction to not less than 10 years imprisonment or fine of an amount equal to threetimes the amount so misappropriated or diverted to both imprisonment and fine.

The 2014 Act also empowers PenCom, subject to the fiat of the Attorney General of the Federation, to institute criminal proceedings against employers who persistently fail to deduct and/or remit pension contributions of their employees within the stipulated time. This was not provided for by the 2004 Act.

The previous Act (2004) only allowed PenCom to revoke the licence of erring pension operators but does not provide for other interim remedial measures that may be taken by PenCom to resolve identified challenges in licensed operators.

Accordingly, the 2014 edition empowered PenCom to take proactive corrective measures on licensed operators whose situations, actions or inactions jeopardise the safety of pension assets, a provision, which further fortifies the pension assets against mismanagement and/or systemic risks.

Consolidation

The Pension Reform Act 2014 also made provisions for the repositioning of the Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to ensure greater efficiency and accountability in the administration of the Defined Benefits Scheme in the federal public service such that payment of pensions would be made directly into pensioners’ bank accounts in line with the current policy of the Federal Government. The scheme covers retirees under the government funded pension arrangement.

The Pension Reform Act 2014 also makes provisions that will enable the creation of additional permissible investment instruments to accommodate initiatives for national development, such as investment in the real sector, including infrastructure and real estate development. This is provided without compromising the paramount principle of ensuring the safety of pension fund assets.

The Act expanded the coverage of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in the private sector organisations with three (3) employees and above in line with the drive towards informal sector participation.

Contribution review

The Pension Reform Act 2014 reviewed upwards, the minimum rate of Pension Contribution from 15% to 18% of monthly emolument, where 8% will be contributed by employee and 10% by the employer.

This will provide additional benefits to workers’ Retirement Savings Accounts and thereby enhance their monthly pension benefits at retirement. The Pension Reform Act 2014 has reduced the waiting period for accessing benefits in the event of loss of job by employees from six (6) months to four (4) months. This is done in order to identify with the yearning of contributors and labour.

Access to benefit/temporary RSA

Among other provisions, the Pension Reform Act 2014 makes provision that would compel an employer to open a Temporary Retirement Savings Account (TRSA) on behalf of an employee that failed to open an RSA within three (3) months of assumption of duty. This was not required under 2004 Act.

Last line

From the foregoing, a lot is expected to be effected in the coming weeks or months when the commission would have set in motion the process of reviewing the Act while it also bear in mind the need to put into consideration the flow of events just as the judge imputed age as a factor in lump sum payment.

