Body & Soul

Pragmatic Homes signs Iyabo Ojo, Pasuma as brand ambassadors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

These are certainly best of times for
delectable actress, Iyabo Ojo and
Oganla of Fuji music, Wasiu Alabi
Pasuma, as the duo signed the dotted
lines to become ambassadors.

 

Pragmatic Homes, a diversified real estate
investment, development and Management
Company based in Lagos unveiled them as
their new brand ambassadors.

 

Iyabo and Pasuma were unveiled in a 3-in-
1 event held at the Pragmatic Homes, new
Lagos office located at omole phase 2.
The endorsement of the entertainers, according
to the Managing Director of the
company, Funke Sobowale, is a means to
encourage celebrities to own a property as
the industry does not promise retirement
benefits.

 

While addressing the newsmen, Iyabo Ojo
noted that it was important for entertainers
and other people to own properties saying
“As a new landlady, it is my desire and dream
to see people of all ages get their properties.
At Pragmatic Homes, they have proper
documentation for all their properties. And
one does not need to have all the money at
once before getting the properties. They can
pay in installments.

 

Aside the unveiling of the new brand
ambassadors, the company also seized the
opportunity to launch its new office edifice,
stating the company’s policies are made to
ensure anyone who comes in contact with
them is happy and fulfilled.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Nigeria @60: We shouldn’t have been given independence –Peggy Ovire

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

…Modupe Ozolua wonders if the nation can get it right   It is four days to Nigeria’s 60th independence. Though the atmosphere is not as exciting as expected among ever Jolly Nigerian citizens, Sunday Telegraph seized the opportunity to hear from celebrities who share their birthday month with Nigeria’s independence if there has been any […]
Body & Soul

Men with deep voices ‘more likely to cheat’, new research shows

Posted on Author Reporter

  Men with deeper voices are less committed in relationships and more likely to cheat, according to new research. The findings from Southwest University in Chongqing, China, conducted experiments with 116 men and 145 women. Participants – with an average age of 20 – had the pitch of their voices measured and were asked questions […]
Body & Soul

Between oil based and alcohol based perfumes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Smelling good is one of the great qualities of beauty. Perfumes have been very essential in beauty cosmetics for centuries.   There is a subtle war going on among people that love oil based perfumes and those that prefer alcohol based perfumes.   The debut of oil based perfumes have given alcohol based perfumes a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: