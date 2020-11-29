Pragmatic Homes signs Iyabo Ojo, Pasuma as brand ambassadors

These are certainly best of times for

delectable actress, Iyabo Ojo and

Oganla of Fuji music, Wasiu Alabi

Pasuma, as the duo signed the dotted

lines to become ambassadors.

Pragmatic Homes, a diversified real estate

investment, development and Management

Company based in Lagos unveiled them as

their new brand ambassadors.

Iyabo and Pasuma were unveiled in a 3-in-

1 event held at the Pragmatic Homes, new

Lagos office located at omole phase 2.

The endorsement of the entertainers, according

to the Managing Director of the

company, Funke Sobowale, is a means to

encourage celebrities to own a property as

the industry does not promise retirement

benefits.

While addressing the newsmen, Iyabo Ojo

noted that it was important for entertainers

and other people to own properties saying

“As a new landlady, it is my desire and dream

to see people of all ages get their properties.

At Pragmatic Homes, they have proper

documentation for all their properties. And

one does not need to have all the money at

once before getting the properties. They can

pay in installments.

Aside the unveiling of the new brand

ambassadors, the company also seized the

opportunity to launch its new office edifice,

stating the company’s policies are made to

ensure anyone who comes in contact with

them is happy and fulfilled.

