Pragmatic Homes signs Iyabo Ojo, Pasuma as brand ambassadors

These are certainly best of times for
delectable actress, Iyabo Ojo and
Oganla of Fuji music, Wasiu Alabi
Pasuma, as the duo signed the dotted
lines to become ambassadors.
Pragmatic Homes, a diversified real estate
investment, development and Management
Company based in Lagos unveiled them as
their new brand ambassadors.
Iyabo and Pasuma were unveiled in a 3-in-
1 event held at the Pragmatic Homes, new
Lagos office located at omole phase 2.
The endorsement of the entertainers, according
to the Managing Director of the
company, Funke Sobowale, is a means to
encourage celebrities to own a property as
the industry does not promise retirement
benefits.
While addressing the newsmen, Iyabo Ojo
noted that it was important for entertainers
and other people to own properties saying
“As a new landlady, it is my desire and dream
to see people of all ages get their properties.
At Pragmatic Homes, they have proper
documentation for all their properties. And
one does not need to have all the money at
once before getting the properties. They can
pay in installments.
Aside the unveiling of the new brand
ambassadors, the company also seized the
opportunity to launch its new office edifice,
stating the company’s policies are made to
ensure anyone who comes in contact with
them is happy and fulfilled.