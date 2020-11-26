Pragmatic leadership: The Bala Muhammed example

The maxim that says some were born leaders while others were made leaders came to play in Bauchi State in 2019. It wasn’t through magic Senator Bala Muhammed accessed power to govern Bauchi State in 2019. He was born a leader blessed with the Midas touch.

It was from his performance indexes where he earlier served in public and private capacities, the trust and respect he enjoys from the majority of the people that culminated to his landslide victory in the heavily contested gubernatorial election that led to a defeat of an incumbent governor. Suffice it to 2007 when he made bold to contest Bauchi South Senatorial seat against an incumbent governor.

Muhammed stood against all odds including the landmines planted against his journey to victory. As a dodged politician, he confronted all challenges with courage and expertise and defeated the power of incumbency to be in the Senate, making it the first time to have defeated an incumbency in Bauchi State that projected his personality profile to class of political giants on the political turf.

There is no wonder to his performance index as a governor taking a critical look at his first 365 days in power that reveals his vision, direction of his administration, determination and capacity to confront the odds against transforming Bauchi to an el dorado.

Within the period despite the dwindling economy of the state, his administration remained committed to its ideals to net several successes in critical sectors such as roads, schools and hospital reconstruction and construction. Water supply, healthcare delivery, youth and women economic empowerment as well as security and agriculture received a boast.

The administration in earnest kick-started the repositioning exercise of the state to dislocate it from the vagaries of inept and clueless leadership of the past that retarded its growth to appreciable development beneficial to the mass of the people.

The Bala Muhammed-led administration was quick to realize the existence of a gap between infrastructural decay and an investor friendly environment that deserved immediate attention to change the narrative.

It, therefore, embarked on critical roads rehabilitation and construction to change the face of the state for economic and social drives. To achieve its target, it designed and completed the construction of the brand new 6.2km Sabon Kaura–Jos road, the 4.4km Gombe road bypass to Tirwun village along Maiduguri road, the 1.1km dilapidated Muda Lawal market dual carriage road and the 1.8km Yakubun Bauchi quarters link road all within Bauchi metropolis that serves as the mirror of the state.

In Katagum axis, two designed strategic township roads were constructed: 1.8km Tafawa Balewa road and the 1.5km Hospital road all within Azare town that serves as the second largest commercial centre in the state.

To reach out to all the components of the state starting with Bauchi South and Bauchi Central zones, one major brand new road in each of the zones was designed and constructed: The 16km Sade-Akuyam road which links Darazo and Misau local government areas and the 58.4km Yelwan Duguri-Tora-Badaran Dutse-Birim-Bajama-Kundak-Wurno linking Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa local government areas. On the issue of steady electricity supply as a vital component of economic growth through industrialization and other commercial activities, the Bala Muhammed-led administration deemed it necessary to settle inherited government incurred electricity bill running into several millions to reposition the distribution network of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED).

The government proceeded to procure and install brand new transformers in several desiring locations in the state and restored electricity supply to those communities yanked-off the national grid by windstorm. Plans have reached advance stages to connect other deserving communities with the national grid while several other rural electrification projects spread across the state are nearing completion as part of the administration’s rural transformation initiative.

Believing that education as the bedrock for development, the administration resolved to revitalize the educational system inherited which was indolent and discouraging without optimum result. As part solution to the inherited problem, the administration was quick in introducing certain strident measures such as the construction of over 300 brand new classroom blocks, and renovation of 406 inherited dilapidated classrooms.

The administration was quick to put in motion the provision of accessibility to qualitative education by out-of-school children, improving the Home-Grown feeding system, addressing rampant cases of WAEC racketeering, improving teachers’ welfare and retraining, review of school’s curriculum, introduction of biometric registers for teachers to reposition them to promptness to duty, enhancement of teachers’ capacities, effective supervision of operational standard of private schools and other issues of importance to the education sector against retrogression.

Within its first 365 days, the administration was able to fast-track agricultural revolution throughout the state with the procurement and distribution of assorted fertilizers to farmers at subsidized rates targeted to bumper harvest and success of the agricultural revolution across the state Kick-started negotiation with private investors for the possibility of partnership to resuscitate comatose government-owned companies such as Gubi and Madangala Diary farms, Galambi cattle ranch, Misau ceramic industry, Bauchi meat processing company etc. The target is to create more job opportunities and other multiplier effects for the economy.

Support was also extended to a private entrepreneur for the establishment of N5 billion rice mill in the state with a production capacity of 600 tons of rice. The Bala Muhammed administration within the period in focus had commenced the monthly payment of inherited arrears of gratuity and pension as well as salaries without delay just as personnel entitlements and emoluments are paid as and when due against the system he inherited that neglected the plight of those entitled.

The administration sets aside the sum of N200 million every month to service the inherited arrears of N29 billion while still meeting its current obligations and steadily implementing its blueprint for the good of the people.

Muhammad, a public affairs analyst, writes from Bauchi.

