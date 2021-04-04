Metro & Crime

Praise galore as Fanwo donates health centre to community

It was an outpouring of encomiums on the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo on Saturday as the health centre donated by him to his community of Takete-Ide was commissioned.

 

The Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Pharm. Jamiu Asuku, while commissioning the health centre said Fanwo has set the pace for others to follow.
He said, Fanwo has re-awakened the spirit of community development in him, urging other political office holders to emulate the gesture.

 

“No commissioner in this administration has done any project single handedly like this for his community. It takes a man with a heart of gold to do this kind of project.”

 

Also the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Philip Ebilakun said no amount of praise can described their joy over the project.

 

“I want to specially thank our son, who is making us proud today. He has done it well. If not for him, this project might not see the light of the day and most likely the governor may not have visited our dear community due to his busy schedule.”

 

Two term House of Reps member, Hon. Sunday Karimi also heaped praises on the commissioner, saying Fanwo deserves to serve at a higher level.

 

“If you cannot serve your people, you cannot serve outsiders.

 

“Fanwo has demonstrated he can serve outsiders because he has served his people well. Giving is receiving, if you cannot give, you cannot receive. Fanwo will surely receive his own rewards,” he said.

