Arts & Entertainments

Praiz eulogizes stunning performance of Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol’s contestants

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Multi-award-winning Rhythm and Blues singer, Praise Ugbede Adejo, popularly known as Praiz, on Sunday commended the stunning renditions of the remaining four contestants for their stunning performances in the last night episode of Nigerian Idol, which was a combination of reggae and pop music genres. Praiz, who is a guest judge of Nigerian Idol, was astonished by the talents displayed by the four contestants, Kingdom Kroseide, Francis Atela, Comfort Alalade, and Akunna Okey, with Faith Onyeje being evicted from the show. The songwriter and pro- ducer who is best known for releasing hit singles was wowed with Kingdom’s beautiful rendition of Majek Fashek’s “Holy Spirit” and James Brown’s “It’s a man’s world,” with a standing ovation from DJ Sose who could not hide his love for his stage control. The guest judge commend- ed Kingdom for performing wonderfully.

“I am excited, you killed the song, you wowed me and it shows who you are, don’t play safe,” while the elated DJ Sose affirmed, “You just brought the song to Nigeria.”Seyi Shay, who showered praises on him saying “I know it in my spirit, you are the strongest R&B singer of the show, and you have never failed me.” The guest judge also praised Francis Atela for his captivating stage performance of “No Woman No Cry” by Bob Marley and MarvinGaye’s“Sexual Heal- ing. “I love your tone, control, and great per- formance. You blew my mind, you flipped the story; the key to the success of an artiste is being versatile.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Lilian Afegbai deactivates IG account after mother’s recount on UNIBEN student murder

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lilian Afegbai, a Nollywood actress, has deactivated her Instagram account, shortly after an old video of Carol Afegbai, her mother, recounting the killing of Ibrahim Momodu, a student, in 2013, surfaced online. The actress had earlier joined #EndSARS protesters to condemn police brutality in the country. But some Nigerians had called her out, recounting how […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘The Men’s Club’ returns for 3rd Season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

‘The Men’s Club’ is returning to screen for its third season and there is an official trailer to whet fans’ appetites. The Men’s Club will formally launch on July 22 with much plenty of fun. Whist they may not necessarily be bringing music, they know how to shake things up. From ‘Broken Hearts’, ‘Shaky Friendships’ […]
Arts & Entertainments

I started my art collection business with N11,000 – Iyoghiojie

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

What does petroleum engineering and visual art have in common? This is the question that easily come mind as you look at the array of works – master pieces – in LVI Art Gallery and Cultural Nexus this brilliant afternoon. The expansive gallery is home to scores of art works across various genres. The man […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica