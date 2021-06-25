Praiz eulogizes stunning performance of Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol’s contestants

Multi-award-winning Rhythm and Blues singer, Praise Ugbede Adejo, popularly known as Praiz, on Sunday commended the stunning renditions of the remaining four contestants for their stunning performances in the last night episode of Nigerian Idol, which was a combination of reggae and pop music genres. Praiz, who is a guest judge of Nigerian Idol, was astonished by the talents displayed by the four contestants, Kingdom Kroseide, Francis Atela, Comfort Alalade, and Akunna Okey, with Faith Onyeje being evicted from the show. The songwriter and pro- ducer who is best known for releasing hit singles was wowed with Kingdom’s beautiful rendition of Majek Fashek’s “Holy Spirit” and James Brown’s “It’s a man’s world,” with a standing ovation from DJ Sose who could not hide his love for his stage control. The guest judge commend- ed Kingdom for performing wonderfully.

“I am excited, you killed the song, you wowed me and it shows who you are, don’t play safe,” while the elated DJ Sose affirmed, “You just brought the song to Nigeria.”Seyi Shay, who showered praises on him saying “I know it in my spirit, you are the strongest R&B singer of the show, and you have never failed me.” The guest judge also praised Francis Atela for his captivating stage performance of “No Woman No Cry” by Bob Marley and MarvinGaye’s“Sexual Heal- ing. “I love your tone, control, and great per- formance. You blew my mind, you flipped the story; the key to the success of an artiste is being versatile.”

