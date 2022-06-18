Prakis-IEC conference for South Africa in September

Prakis Educational Services (Pty) Limited has announced the hosting of an international education conference, known Parkis-IEC in Pretoria, South Africa between September 12 and 17. A reputable transnational organisation, Prakis Educational Services, said the conference seeks to address educational issues within the African continent by bringing all educational stakeholders and interested communities together under one roof to discuss and produce positive outcomes that would impact the education institution.

According to the organisers, the theme of the conference, is; Transformation of Education in Africa Towards Globalisation. With the attendant flaws in the education system of the continent, which is largely inherited from its different colonial masters, Prakis Educational Services, is looking to draw attention to this endemic flaw and change the narrative for the betterment of the continent.

Some of the partners for the conference include: South Africa Department of Basic Education (DBE), Pan African Parliament, African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), African Career Development Centre (ACDC), African Tourism Board (ATB), Achievers University, Nigeria and Revealed Word University, South Africa, Rwanda, and the USA. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, who is the Global Royal Ambassador for the event, will be leading the Transformation of Education in Africa agenda. While the conference will be officially opened by the Minister of Basic Education, South Africa, Angie Motshekga.

Some of the key speakers include: Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Thuli Madonsela, and Prof. Emeritus Olu Aina. While the speakers include: South Africa Minister for Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion (Founder of Igbinedion University, Nigeria), Professor David Mosoma (Former deputy Vice Chancellor, University of South Africa and Chairman of CRL Commission, South Africa) and Dr. Talib Rifai (Patron of the African Tourism Board and former Secretary General of UNWTO

