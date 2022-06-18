Travel & Tourism

Prakis-IEC conference for South Africa in September

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Prakis Educational Services (Pty) Limited has announced the hosting of an international education conference, known Parkis-IEC in Pretoria, South Africa between September 12 and 17. A reputable transnational organisation, Prakis Educational Services, said the conference seeks to address educational issues within the African continent by bringing all educational stakeholders and interested communities together under one roof to discuss and produce positive outcomes that would impact the education institution.

According to the organisers, the theme of the conference, is; Transformation of Education in Africa Towards Globalisation. With the attendant flaws in the education system of the continent, which is largely inherited from its different colonial masters, Prakis Educational Services, is looking to draw attention to this endemic flaw and change the narrative for the betterment of the continent.

Some of the partners for the conference include: South Africa Department of Basic Education (DBE), Pan African Parliament, African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), African Career Development Centre (ACDC), African Tourism Board (ATB), Achievers University, Nigeria and Revealed Word University, South Africa, Rwanda, and the USA. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, who is the Global Royal Ambassador for the event, will be leading the Transformation of Education in Africa agenda. While the conference will be officially opened by the Minister of Basic Education, South Africa, Angie Motshekga.

Some of the key speakers include: Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Thuli Madonsela, and Prof. Emeritus Olu Aina. While the speakers include: South Africa Minister for Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion (Founder of Igbinedion University, Nigeria), Professor David Mosoma (Former deputy Vice Chancellor, University of South Africa and Chairman of CRL Commission, South Africa) and Dr. Talib Rifai (Patron of the African Tourism Board and former Secretary General of UNWTO

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Bayelsa govt names Orugbani commissioner for culture and tourism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bayelsa State government has named Dr. Iti Orugbani, as its new Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, as reported by atqnews.com. Orugbani is Nembe-Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of the state and is a dedicated teacher of note. He became his early education at Isaiah-ama, Oluasiri-Nembe; Nembe National Grammar School and Government Secondary School, Ogbia […]
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO unveils Digital Futures Programme

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has announced the launch of the Digital Futures Programme, which is designed to accelerate the adoption of new technology among tourism enterprises. Developed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading technology, finance and business companies, such as Mastercard, the initiative is focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), […]
Travel & Tourism

African lifestyle hospitality: An ignored opportunity?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Background Ronald Stilting is an experienced hospitality manager from the Netherlands, graduate from the renowned Hotel Management school Maastricht, Hotel General Manager of the Year 2019 in Nigeria and active in Africa since 1998. His rich portfolio in Africa include: Nine pre-openings and turnaround projects, he developed a unique African lifestyle hospitality concept under Zebra […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica