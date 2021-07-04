Faith

Pray: 10-year-old feign death as gunman kills family members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

After being shot in the arm and watching a masked man murder her parents and her little sister, a brave 10-year-old girl got up and called her grandmother to tell her of the horror that had just unfolded.

 

That’s what happened Wednesday, when a man knocked on the door of a family’s apartment in southwest Houston, according to WTRK-TV.

Upon hearing the knock, the courageous young girl said, the father — who was holding his 1-year-old baby boy — opened the door. Immediately, the gunman threw the man’s infant son onto the couch and began shooting.

 

That’s when the 10-year-old girl was shot in the arm, near her elbow. Soon thereafter, the attacker lined up the bodies of the 6-yearold girl, the 10-year-old girl, and their mother and father, believing all four were dead.

 

The couple’s 8-year-old son was at his uncle’s house at the time of the attack. The 1-year-old boy was uninjured. When the gunman left, the 10-year-old girl got up and called her grandmother on FaceTime, showing her everything.

 

The girl’s grandmother then called 911. Police are now searching for the assailant they described as a black man in his 20s. Law enforcement officers believe the suspect knew the family.

 

“This was probably not a home invasion; there was no damage,” explained Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu.

 

“There was possibly a known disturbance of some sort. But right now, we don’t have all the details. And, right now, we’re just looking for a suspect to see what happened.”

 

There was no evidence anything was stolen. Homicide investigators are currently reviewing nearby surveillance footage to see if they can find any useful content.

 

In addition, Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Please be in prayer for the 10-year-old little girl, her surviving brothers, and her family as they navigate this incredible trauma and grieve the loss of their loved ones.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith Top Stories

S’Kaduna killings: Tell your Fulani brothers to sheathe their swords, Revd. Para-Mallam urges El-Rufai

Posted on Author with TAI ANYANWU

The Revd. Gideon Para- Mallam is global mission leader, peace advocate and President, The Para- Mallam Foundation. He takes a look at the Southern Kaduna killings, why the ethnic indigenes of Southern Kaduna are angry with Governor Nasir El-Rufai in this interview with TAI ANYANWU   Why has Southern Kaduna killings persisted?   Perhaps, the […]
Faith

Church makes case for Nigeria’s restructuring as it marks 60th anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tai Anyanwu The leadership of New Estate Baptist Church (NEBC), has asked the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to ensure that Nigeria’s present political structure is restructured through a constitutional means.   This, the church said, is inevitable to preserve the nation’s unity and ensure that dividends of democracy thrived under a […]
Faith

Apostle Lebile: Stop using Cherubim and Seraphim for personal gains

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

he Acting Spiritual Head of the Eternal Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS), Elder/Apostle/ Prophet Michael Lebile, stirred the Hornet’s nest recently when he stated that Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) is not a church. The remarks attracted attacks from lots of Seraphs as the C&S faithful are called. He clears the air on this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica