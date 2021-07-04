Pray: 10-year-old feign death as gunman kills family members

After being shot in the arm and watching a masked man murder her parents and her little sister, a brave 10-year-old girl got up and called her grandmother to tell her of the horror that had just unfolded.

That’s what happened Wednesday, when a man knocked on the door of a family’s apartment in southwest Houston, according to WTRK-TV.

Upon hearing the knock, the courageous young girl said, the father — who was holding his 1-year-old baby boy — opened the door. Immediately, the gunman threw the man’s infant son onto the couch and began shooting.

That’s when the 10-year-old girl was shot in the arm, near her elbow. Soon thereafter, the attacker lined up the bodies of the 6-yearold girl, the 10-year-old girl, and their mother and father, believing all four were dead.

The couple’s 8-year-old son was at his uncle’s house at the time of the attack. The 1-year-old boy was uninjured. When the gunman left, the 10-year-old girl got up and called her grandmother on FaceTime, showing her everything.

The girl’s grandmother then called 911. Police are now searching for the assailant they described as a black man in his 20s. Law enforcement officers believe the suspect knew the family.

“This was probably not a home invasion; there was no damage,” explained Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu.

“There was possibly a known disturbance of some sort. But right now, we don’t have all the details. And, right now, we’re just looking for a suspect to see what happened.”

There was no evidence anything was stolen. Homicide investigators are currently reviewing nearby surveillance footage to see if they can find any useful content.

In addition, Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Please be in prayer for the 10-year-old little girl, her surviving brothers, and her family as they navigate this incredible trauma and grieve the loss of their loved ones.

