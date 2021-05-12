Pray for continued peace, stability in Nigeria, Pam tells Muslims

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged Muslim faithfuls to pray for the continued peace and stability of the country. Congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebration, he also urged Muslims in the country to emulate the virtues preached and lived by Prophet Mohammed (SWA). Pam who made the call in a statement through his Media assistant, Pam Ayuba, called on Muslims to see the Ramadan period as a spiritual exercise that would bring them closer to God now than ever.

