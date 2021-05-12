News

Pray for continued peace, stability in Nigeria, Pam tells Muslims

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Musa Pam Comment(0)

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged Muslim faithfuls to pray for the continued peace and stability of the country. Congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebration, he also urged Muslims in the country to emulate the virtues preached and lived by Prophet Mohammed (SWA). Pam who made the call in a statement through his Media assistant, Pam Ayuba, called on Muslims to see the Ramadan period as a spiritual exercise that would bring them closer to God now than ever.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Firm flags off empowerment scheme for Nigerians

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A firm, Amber Energy Drinks Limited, has commenced an empowerment programme that was aimed at improving the standards of living of Nigerians. The company said the scheme would help individuals and families who have been impoverished due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused several months of economic lockdown to regain financial stability. Specifically, the company […]
News Top Stories

Consider 200m Nigerians in oil production cuts, Buhari tells OPEC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has urged the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), to consider the weight of the responsibility of Nigeria’s 200 million population with severe infrastructure deficit while sharing oil production cuts. The President made this call yesterday in his comments on the peculiar challenges facing the country amidst its large population and immense […]
News

US election: Democrats clinch House control, but majority likely to shrink

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democrats clinched two more years of controlling the House on Tuesday but with a potentially razor-thin majority, a bittersweet finale to last week’s elections that has left them divided and with scant margin for error for advancing their agenda. The party has now nailed down at least 218 seats, according to The Associated Press, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica