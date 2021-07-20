News

Pray for Nigeria’s current challenges, Northern govs tell Muslim faithful

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS Comment(0)

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), yesterday called on Muslim Ummah to used the Sallah period to offer prayers for God’s protection and deliverance of the nation from its current challenges.

 

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, felicitated with Muslim Ummah and Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

 

The Forum noted that the occasion called for sober gratitude to God and more prayers for God’s protection and deliverance of the nation from its current challenges.

 

Lalong said the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir called for sacrifice by Nigerians, particularly leaders who have been saddled with the responsibility for managing the affairs of the nation and ensuring that unity, peace, justice and development is achieved.

He said: “Nigerians are a largely loving and peaceful people who have respect for one another irrespective of their differences.”

 

Despite the activities of a few that are desperate to propagate a negative narrative of discord and acrimony, the governor said most Nigerians are tolerant and compassionate.

 

According to him, this realisation has made the Northern State Governors’ Forum to intensify synergy and collaboration with stakeholders and engagement with citizens in addressing the security challenges of the nation that are prevalent in the region and a major source of concern to all.

 

He said the situation cannot be allowed to bring the citizens to despair and hopelessness as no tough situation was ever permanent and above redemption, urging the faithful and all Nigerians to remain steadfast in working and praying for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari makes new appointment

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ibrahim Mairiga as the Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB). Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a statement by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director Information, Office of the HOCSF on Friday in Abuja, NAN […]
News

Buhari signs amended CAMA bill in to law

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assented to the Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020, recently passed by the National Assembly. The President’s action on this important piece of legislation, therefore, repealed and replaced the extant Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990, introducing after 30 years, several corporate legal innovations geared toward enhancing ease of doing business […]
News

NEXIM shifts focus to women, youths, SMEs with N10bn Seed Fund

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM) has moved to support women and youth exporters with a seed fund of N10 billion under a new programme coined Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF). The bank also announced a partnership with Afreximbank with which $50 million Project Preparation Fund (PPF) would be mobilised for Nigeria. The objective […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica