Pray for Nigeria’s current challenges, Northern govs tell Muslim faithful

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), yesterday called on Muslim Ummah to used the Sallah period to offer prayers for God’s protection and deliverance of the nation from its current challenges.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, felicitated with Muslim Ummah and Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

The Forum noted that the occasion called for sober gratitude to God and more prayers for God’s protection and deliverance of the nation from its current challenges.

Lalong said the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir called for sacrifice by Nigerians, particularly leaders who have been saddled with the responsibility for managing the affairs of the nation and ensuring that unity, peace, justice and development is achieved.

He said: “Nigerians are a largely loving and peaceful people who have respect for one another irrespective of their differences.”

Despite the activities of a few that are desperate to propagate a negative narrative of discord and acrimony, the governor said most Nigerians are tolerant and compassionate.

According to him, this realisation has made the Northern State Governors’ Forum to intensify synergy and collaboration with stakeholders and engagement with citizens in addressing the security challenges of the nation that are prevalent in the region and a major source of concern to all.

He said the situation cannot be allowed to bring the citizens to despair and hopelessness as no tough situation was ever permanent and above redemption, urging the faithful and all Nigerians to remain steadfast in working and praying for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria

