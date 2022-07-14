Pray for peaceful, successful poll in 2023, Makinde tells pilgrims

Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde yesterday urged Christians going o pilgrimage in Jerusalem from the state to pray for the success of the 2023 general election. Addressing the pilgrims yesterday on the premises of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), Ibadan, the governor said the country needs God’s intervention for the planning and conduct of the polls to be peaceful and successful.

Represented by his Executive Assistant on Administration and General Services, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, he said: “As you all know, we will be going to the polls again in 2023 to vote and elect our leaders. We want God to make the planning and final conduct of the elections to be peaceful without rancour and any form of violence, banditry or terrorism.

