Faith

Pray for Pope against COVID-19 –Prophet Ugochukwu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…says Good luck Jonathan ‘all rise again

 

The presiding minister the Immaculate Chapel Ministries aka Jesus The High Court Judge, Owerri, Imo State, Prophet Alex Ugochukwu, has asked Christians all over the world to pray for the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, against the dreaded pandemic, Coronavirus.

 

In his prophecy for 2021, Ugochukwu said; “Eight months from now, a leader of a church will die. Everyone should please pray that the Pope of the Catholic Church will not die. If it happens, it will be said he died of covid 19. We need to pray for him.”

 

Ugochukwu who prophesied about the recent invasion of the military in Orlu, Imo State said that the Lord told him that former President Jonathan Goodluck will again rise to fulfil destiny.

 

He said: “I saw many fishes around him, and those fishes signifies people. Very soon, Johnathan will rise for something about Nigeria and it will be something positive for Nigeria.”

 

Continuing, the man of God revealed that there are ongoing plans to thwart the 2023 election, but their plans according to him will fail. He said: “In 2023, God will raise a genuine president for this country Nigeria.”

 

“The Lord told me that October 2021 will be a strange month. Evil things will happen but I will save my children.

 

“The Lord said that a bomb of judgement will drop and fall on all fake people living in Aso Rock and people will run helter-skelter.

 

“There will be a clash, a kind of misunderstanding between three African nation’s this year. “Before middle of this year 2021, over 25 native doctors in the form of pastors will be disgraced this year

 

“A governor who has been suffering his people will be disgraced and destroyed. ”

 

I saw an eagle spraying something like a gas in the air and covid 19 disappeared. Anyone that inhales it will be healed.

 

Before April this year, covid 19 will be reduced. “I saw a very popular sport star dying wearing jersey number 9.

 

If you turn 6 upside down it becomes 9, and they said he died of heart problem,” he added

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Prophetess arrested for molesting, bribing female congregant

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Policemen in Zimbabwe have apprehended a 29-year-old Prophetess from Gweru over an alleged sexual molestation of a female congregant.   Prophetess Juliet Masakanire who is said to be the founder of Pray Deliverance and Testimony Ministries International, was also accused of bribing the congregant with US$16 and making several EcoCash transactions to buy her silence. […]
Faith

PMF seeks presidential intervention to save ailing Bishop Anwuzie

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Pentecostal Ministers Forum (PMF), a college of Bishops across all the states of Nigeria, has sent a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari; in a desperate move to secure presidential assistance to save the life of Bishop Patrick Anwuzia of Zoe Ministries.   PMF National President, Archbishop Chidi Anthony, who made the appeal on […]
Faith

TEKAN to Buhari: End Jukun/Tiv crisis, Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Musa Pam Jos The Conglomerate of Churches of Christ in Nigeria otherwise known as TEKAN, has appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to end the persistent civil unrest between the Jukun and Tiv speaking ethnic groups in Taraba State.   The Fellowship of Churches also called on the Federal Government to take […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica