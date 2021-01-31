Pray for Pope against COVID-19 –Prophet Ugochukwu

…says Good luck Jonathan ‘all rise again

The presiding minister the Immaculate Chapel Ministries aka Jesus The High Court Judge, Owerri, Imo State, Prophet Alex Ugochukwu, has asked Christians all over the world to pray for the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, against the dreaded pandemic, Coronavirus.

In his prophecy for 2021, Ugochukwu said; “Eight months from now, a leader of a church will die. Everyone should please pray that the Pope of the Catholic Church will not die. If it happens, it will be said he died of covid 19. We need to pray for him.”

Ugochukwu who prophesied about the recent invasion of the military in Orlu, Imo State said that the Lord told him that former President Jonathan Goodluck will again rise to fulfil destiny.

He said: “I saw many fishes around him, and those fishes signifies people. Very soon, Johnathan will rise for something about Nigeria and it will be something positive for Nigeria.”

Continuing, the man of God revealed that there are ongoing plans to thwart the 2023 election, but their plans according to him will fail. He said: “In 2023, God will raise a genuine president for this country Nigeria.”

“The Lord told me that October 2021 will be a strange month. Evil things will happen but I will save my children.

“The Lord said that a bomb of judgement will drop and fall on all fake people living in Aso Rock and people will run helter-skelter.

“There will be a clash, a kind of misunderstanding between three African nation’s this year. “Before middle of this year 2021, over 25 native doctors in the form of pastors will be disgraced this year

“A governor who has been suffering his people will be disgraced and destroyed. ”

I saw an eagle spraying something like a gas in the air and covid 19 disappeared. Anyone that inhales it will be healed.

Before April this year, covid 19 will be reduced. “I saw a very popular sport star dying wearing jersey number 9.

If you turn 6 upside down it becomes 9, and they said he died of heart problem,” he added

Like this: Like Loading...