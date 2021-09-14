Pray for us, those against Anti-open Grazing Law are planning evil – Akeredolu

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that those displeased with the decision of some of his colleagues to outlaw open grazing from their states are already gathering with the agenda of planning evil.

Akeredolu, who called for prayers for his colleagues who took the bold step, emphasized that his administration was determined to protect the lives of the people of the state at any cost.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, stated this in his office on Tuesday while receiving the Pastorate of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry led by the state Overseer, Pastor Jacob Asubiojo.

While emphasizing that the evil plan will not work, Akeredolu vowed to stand by the Anti-open Grazing Law, stressing that the move would protect farmers from losing their farm crops as a result of the outdated open grazing practice.

The governor, who noted that the efforts made on Amotekun and the outlawing of open grazing were not targeted at anyone, stressed that the need to protect the people and ensure mutual understanding informed the development.

He said members of the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in the state are ready to cooperate with his administration on the open grazing ban.

The governor also announced that the state government is partnering with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to train herders on feedlot.

Earlier, the state Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Asubiojo, commended the governor over his efforts to keep the state as one of the leading states in the country.

“I want to specially commend the effort of the governor in the area of security. As far as I’m concerned, in our Southwest, I can say Ondo State is number one. You are doing a lot. I also want to commend the Governor on the development stride in the state. This is highly commendable,” he said.

