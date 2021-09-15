News Top Stories

Pray for us, those against Anti-open Grazing Law planning evil –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

…vows to protect the people at any cost

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that those displeased with the decision of some of his colleagues to outlaw open grazing from their states are already gathering with the agenda of planning evil. Akeredolu, who called for prayers for his colleagues who took the bold step, emphasized that his administration was determined to protect the lives of the people of the state at any cost. The governor, who is also the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, stated this in his office on Tuesday while receiving the Pastorate of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry led by the state Overseer, Pastor Jacob Asubiojo. While emphasizing that the evil plan will not work, Akeredolu vowed to stand by the Anti-open Grazing Law, stressing that the move would protect farmers from losing their farm crops as a result of the outdated open grazing practice.

The governor, who noted that the efforts made on Amotekun and the outlawing of open grazing were not targeted at anyone, stressed that the need to protect the people and ensure mutual understanding informed the development. He said members of the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in the state are ready to cooperate with his administration on the open grazing ban. The governor also announced that the state government is partnering with he Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to train herders on feedlot.

He said: “I want to urge you to intensify your prayers for us. We need it. You have referred to our efforts in trying to secure this our homeland. We have made efforts; we established Amotekun and banned open grazing. “It is not what is pleasing to everybody. Some people are not pleased with us. We are ready to stand by it and face whatever it will cost us. Pray for us. Amotekun and the anti-open grazing law are not pleasing to some people and they are gathering together, planning evil. Pray for us. Their evil will not work. “What we are saying is that your herds can not keep destroying our crops.

The FAO has come and we have discussed it. The Miyetti-Allah here in Ondo appears to want to cooperate with us because they know that when their cows destroy crops, we seize their cows and they pay the farmers before they are released. “The FAO will train them on how to do feedlot. They will be trained to make feed and take it to the cows. We are not discriminating against anybody.

We just want to make it clear that you can’t make your own ends meet and destroy other people’s source of livelihood. We know your prayers are very important to us. We need it.” Earlier, the state Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Asubiojo, commended the governor over his efforts to keep the state as one of the leading states in the country. “I want to specially commend the effort of the governor in the area of security. As far as I’m concerned, in our Southwest, I can say Ondo State is number one. You are doing a lot. I also want to commend the Governor on the development stride in the state. This is highly commendable,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coalition appraises Buhari, military on fight against insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… warns Nigerians against falsehood to undermine security agencies Following an extensive appraisal of the security situation across the 19 northern states, the Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) says President Muhammadu and the Nigerian military have successfully quelled the threats posed by criminal elements.  According to the coalition, this feat is particularly impressive considering the concerted effort by some […]
News

COVID-19: FG receives 2,000 Nigerian-made face masks from Israel

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has received a second donation of 2,000 Nigerian-made facemasks from Israel, to boost its continued fight against the COVID- 19 pandemic. This donation is the second from Israel, in fulfillment of its promised donation of 10,000 facemasks to support frontline health workers in the country. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday […]
News Top Stories

Why we can’t zone presidential ticket now –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…says Jonathan, others can run in 2023 About three weeks after Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) citing the failure of PDP to zone its presidential ticket to South-East, the party has explained why it could not decide where its next candidate for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica