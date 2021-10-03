Our texts for this message are taken from 1 Thessalonians 5:17; Matthew 17:21; John 11:1-4; 1 Chronicles 4:9-10; 1 Samuel 1:9-17; Daniel 6:10; Luke 6:12. 1 Thessalonians 5:17 enjoying Chrisyians to pray without ceasing.

Matthew 17:21 says; “Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting. Luke 11:1 declares: “And it came to pass, that, as he was praying in a certain place, when he ceased , one of his disciples said unto him, Lord, teach us to pray, as John also taught his disciples.

In the same manner, Luke 6:12 adds; , “And it came to pass in those days, that he went out into a mountain to pray, and continued all night in prayer to God.” Good day to every reader of this message and I pray that God will change your situations for the best.

Also, God will change the situations of our dear Country for the best.

Today, we are looking at a very crucial topic which says “PRAYER CHANGES SITUATIONS”. By definition, prayer is a two-way channel of communication whereby man talks to (communicate with) God, and God in return respond to the man.

It is a way of expressing yourself to God most importantly about what you desire and what you don’t want. It is communication that goes between you and God. Jesus started His earthly ministry with prayer (Matthew 4:1-2) and also ended it with prayer.

Luke 22:44-46 notes that he prayed always for Him to succeed in His ministry and he succeeded. Also, he prayed always to keep his relationship with his Father fresh and be in contact always.

This tells us that if you want to succeed in life, you need to follow the footsteps of our Lord Jesus Christ in prayer. Jesus Christ did not joke with prayer so, you must not joke with prayer. If you want your relationship to be cordial and intact with God, you must pray always.

Regular communication between two parties in a relationship makes the relationship cordial and stronger. Any relationship without constant communication is already shattered.

If you want to maintain a good and cordial relationship with God, you must take prayer very important and serious. One of the disciples of Jesus came to Him to teach them how to pray because of the importance of prayer. Jesus Christ is our perfect example in prayer.

The rule of prayer is that you continue to pray until something happens. You don’t stop praying about a particular thing until your heart desires in line with God’s will is achieved or met.

Persistent and consistent prayers work wonders. Use the name of Jesus in prayer. Pray using God’s Word.

Sins are obstacles to answered prayer (Isaiah 59:1-2) as well as asking something in prayer for personal lust (it is called praying amiss). Confess, repent and forsake all known sins in your life so that your prayers can be answered.

Jabez was born in sorrow. He grew up as a child of sorrow but he prayed to God that answers prayers and his life were a turnaround for good. God will turn around your life and situations today in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ.

Hannah was barren but she called on God for divine intervention in prayers and she became a mother of children.

As you call on God from today for divine intervention on your challenges God will show up for you. Elijah prayed for rain in the time of famine and God answered by sending rain as requested. I pray for you today, God will answer your prayers with testimony following in Jesus’ Mighty Name.

No matter what you are going through now, pray to God about it until your situations change for the best.

Pray always. Every abnormality in our dear Country will become normal. God will intervene in the situations we find ourselves in this Country in the Name of Jesus.

PRAYER POINTS:

Oh Lord let my prayers be answered in Jesus’ Name.

Father give me the fruit of prayers in Jesus’ Name. Take me to the next level in Jesus’ Name. I receive my miracles in Jesus’ Name.

Like this: Like Loading...