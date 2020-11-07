Prayer warrior proposes to lover during prayer session

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a man proposed to his lover in the middle of a prayer session. Few members of a church gathered for prayers at a house, suspected to be the house o f one of their members.

During the prayers, one of the members went down on one knee and stretched out a proposal ring to his lover who was still praying a t the time. The young bride-to-be was seen to be surprised in the video which has since gone viral after it was shared by Twitter user, Kelvin Odanz, on Thursday, when she opened her eyes to see him kneeling beside her and proposing to her. Out of excitement, she ran out of the room as other members congratulated the couple. The incident was said to have happened in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

Like this: Like Loading...