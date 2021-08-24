Pre-Teens Montessori School celebrates 5th anniversary in style

The graduating pupils of Pre-Teens Montessori School, Agege, Lagos, have been counseled to uphold the moral standard and discipline imbued in them by the school in their future endeavour. The Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Oyekunle Fatimah, also advised them to sustain the good character and legacy of the school, as well as to remain good ambassadors of the school. She gave the admonition during the fifth Prize-Giving/ Graduation of the school. Mrs. Oyekunle, who said that Pre-Teens Montessori School is one of the best schools in Agege and its environs, noted that the school offers both British and Nigerian curricula. On the quality of education offered by the school, a parent, Rashidatu Balogun, however, lauded the school management for nurturing her children. She said: “Pre-Teens School has impressed me in the past five years that I enrolled my children in the school. I have my two sons and a nephew in the school. Within a very short time, my sons could speak fluently and their exposure to learning is beyond their age. A lot of kudos goes to Pre-Teens School. “Their teachers are really doing a great job because if the children are poor you will see it in their performance. The teachers are doing a lot and you see children eager to go to school because of the bond they have with their teachers. The bond is one of the most amazing things about the school because it makes the school home away from home for the students. “My advice to the graduating students is to go out there and be great, be the best that they can. And, for those going to the elementary level they should also be the best that they can. My prayer for them is that the skies are wide open for them and they should spread their wings and fly. For the parents, let us continue to support the school because they cannot do it alone, we need to also put in our efforts at home in order to keep pace with what our children are doing.” Mrs. Balogun, who praised the proprietress for doing a good job and described her as amazing, said “she has become more than my children’s proprietress, she has become a sister in the last five years that my children have been at the Pre-Teens School.” “The attention she pays to each child and parents, you will realise that she has invested her time and energy in the wellbeing of the pupils. For me, that is really key and critical to the education and welfare of the children. Pre-Teen School is definitely going places; this is just five years may God keep us alive to come back and celebrate 50 years of Pre-Teens Montessori, when the school would have gone places with branches,” she added. Another parent, who identified himself simply as Mr. Ojiakor described the Pre- Teen Montessori as one of the best schools parents could get around in Agege, saying: “We enrolled our child here because of the proximity, but we now found out that apart from the proximity we do not want to lower the standard of our child’s education.” According to him, with adequate facilities and modern instructional materials such as 24-hour electricity supply, air conditioner classrooms, projectors, white boards, a well-stocked clinic/sick bay where the children could be taken care of and a swimming pool, the school is well-position to offer qualitative education in a conducive learning environment. “In fact, all my children can swim. My first son and second son have started music class and my son can even play the keyboard,” Ojiakor added.

