Pre-Valentine’s Day tragedies in Delta

Asa ba One Joseph Mukala, popularly known as ‘Pastor’ has been nabbed by detectives for defiling an 18-year-old girl, Godsglory Nnabundo, of Udumuje Quarters at Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

This came as two lovers – Matilda and Ufuoma Alome – were found dead inside their room along the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Road in Amikpe, Sapele Council Area of the state after returning from a night party.

Also, a 28-year-old man, Dafe Desmond, was arrested by detectives for running away after abandoning the body of his late 18-year-old girlfriend, Blessing Akpovwovwo, in a hospital in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The newly posted Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, who declared total war against criminalities in the state at the Command Headquarters in Asaba, said anyone caught would be charged to court.

According to him, an alarm was raised by Goodness Onyepunka, the younger sister of Godsglory that was raped to death in Mukala’s apartment. Mukala was said to have taken her on his motorcycle to his house where he had carnal knowledge of her.

The CP said one Akpovwovwo Ogheneovo of Ugono Village in Abraka wept when one Chief Okponoko Umunade called him on phone to tell him that his daughter, Blessing, died in her boyfriend’s house.

He added that detectives in Abraka Police Division had smoked out the boyfriend, Desmond, who resides at Okwijere Uruoka in Abraka, who abandoned her corpse at Government Hospital Abraka and fled.

The CP said: “Detectives visited the scene, took photograph of the corpse and removed the body to the morgue of the General Hospital at Abraka Town, for autopsy. “Since foul play was suspected, the said Dafe Desmond and one Joel Dafe Ruro, an accomplice, and Mukala, who defiled Godsglory and she died in his room, were swiftly arrested.”

It was learnt that the two lovers were found dead after curious neighbours knocked on their door and got no response. The neighbours peeped through the window and saw them lying motionless – one was said to be on the floor while the other was on the bed.

One of their neighbours, who identified herself as Efe, said the two lovers went for a night party, came back, slept and did not wake up. She lamented that the victims returnedtoNigerialastyearfrom an undisclosed overseas trip.

“We were shocked when neighbours raised the alarm this morning that they woke up on the fateful morning and noticed that his vehicle had not moved out of the compound for work and there were no signs that the wife had come out. “We became apprehensive.

Their window was opened but their door was locked inside. We became curious and decided to look through the window. That was how we saw their dead bodies,” Efe said.

Another source linked their death to generator fume. The source said, “Their generator was on yesterday, when they came back, so we are suspecting it must have been the cause of their death.”

The CP, who paraded 30 suspected cult members, 46 COVID-19 curfew violators, six kidnappers, two murder suspects and three armed robbers in Asaba, warned teenage and unmarried girls who are in the habit of connecting to unknown lovers on the Internet to desist from such.

He said a toy rubber gun was recovered from a hotel room in Warri where a Facebook lover girl was driven to for a night out with an unknown lover boy.

According to the CP, the victim, one Joy Meretin of Ogharefe in Oghara Kingdom, reported to the Divisional Police Station in Ebrumede that she was invited though Facebook by a boyfriend, one Prince Ossai, and was received by him along with two other boys.

“She was driven to Ingot Hotel behind Ovie Palace Road in Effurun, along the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Road. At the hotel, she was made to sit in-between them.

“Suddenly, Ossai stood up and gave her a slap on the face, dragged her into the toilet at gun and knife point. She was forced to unlock her phone which she surrendered to them with her ATM card and the password.

“In the process of withdrawing N220,000 from her bank account, they broke the toilet mirror on her face and injured her forehead with the nozzle of the pistol when the Facebook lovers were about to leave,” the CP said.

Like this: Like Loading...