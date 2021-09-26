Faith

Preach more on family values, brotherliness, says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has charged religious leader to use their pulpits to preach more on family values and need for brotherly love among the citizens of Nigeria.

 

The Governor gave the charge on Friday, at a special Jumat service to commemorate the 61st national independence held at the Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, had observes that Nigerians listen more to Christian and Muslim clerics than government.

 

Hence, he called on Nigeria’s religious leaders to change their sermons, to engage the citizenry, especially their followers, on the importance of building strong family structures for a better nation. He said: “It was time for clerics and religious leaders to change their sermons.

This is by stressing on how to protect the environment by imbibing right attitudes and be law-abiding, among others. It is time to change our sermons to how do we protect our environment and other positive attitudes.

 

“This is because people listen more to their religious leaders than the governments, especially in Nigeria, as they are taken as role models.”

 

He further urged them to use their pulpits to sensitise the citizens on family values and the need always to be their brother’s keeper; adding that family values had been lost and must be rejigged and strengthened for national development.

 

The Governor also cited poor parenting as major reason for some of the challenges and social vices in the country, which had now become a threat to the people as a nation.

 

He called on parents to take proper responsibility for the upbringing and training of their children while pointing out that government could build roads, schools, and other infrastructure, “but the way parents train their children is important.

