Preach peace not disharmony, FG tells religious leaders

by his

media adviser, Segun Adeyemi,

argued that while religious

leaders have a responsibility

to speak truth to

powers that be, such truth

must not come wrapped in

anger, hatred, disunity and

religious disharmony.

Alhaji Mohammed noted

that Christmas, which is a

season of peace, is not an

opportune time to stoke the

embers of hatred, sectarian

strife and national disunity.

”Calling for a violent overthrow

of a democraticallyelected

government, no

matter how disguised such

a call is, and casting a particular

religion as violent

is not what any religious

leader should engage in,

and certainly not in a season

of peace,” the minister

added.

According to him, instigating

regime change outside

the ballot box is not

only unconstitutional but

also an open call to anarchy.

He states that while some

religious leaders, being human,

may not be able to disguise

their national leadership

preference, they should

refrain from stigmatising

the leader they have never

supported anyway, using

well-worn and disproved

allegations of nepotism or

whatever.

The minister added that

whatever challenges Nigeria

may be going through

at this moment could only

be tackled when all leaders

and all Nigerians come

together, “not when some

people arrogantly engage

in name-calling and finger pointing

