Preach peace not disharmony, FG tells religious leaders

by his
media adviser, Segun Adeyemi,
argued that while religious
leaders have a responsibility
to speak truth to
powers that be, such truth
must not come wrapped in
anger, hatred, disunity and
religious disharmony.
Alhaji Mohammed noted
that Christmas, which is a
season of peace, is not an
opportune time to stoke the
embers of hatred, sectarian
strife and national disunity.
”Calling for a violent overthrow
of a democraticallyelected
government, no
matter how disguised such
a call is, and casting a particular
religion as violent
is not what any religious
leader should engage in,
and certainly not in a season
of peace,” the minister
added.
According to him, instigating
regime change outside
the ballot box is not
only unconstitutional but
also an open call to anarchy.
He states that while some
religious leaders, being human,
may not be able to disguise
their national leadership
preference, they should
refrain from stigmatising
the leader they have never
supported anyway, using
well-worn and disproved
allegations of nepotism or
whatever.
The minister added that
whatever challenges Nigeria
may be going through
at this moment could only
be tackled when all leaders
and all Nigerians come
together, “not when some
people arrogantly engage
in name-calling and finger pointing