Preach, practice peace, Sultan charges clerics

The President, Nigeria Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs (SCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has asked both Muslim and Christian clerics in Nigeria to go back to their respective altars, preach and practice what the Holy Bible as well as the Holy Quran prescribed about peace, so that Nigerians can coexist peacefully.

 

Sultan Abubakar gave the charge at the third National Summit of Peaceful Coexistence and Nation Building, which organised by the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN, with the theme, ‘Peaceful Coexistence, Social Cohesion and Nation Building,’

Expressing his worries during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Gombe State, the Sultan bemoaned what he perceived as prevailing intolerance amongst Nigerians and the socioeconomic problems bedeviling the country, and appealed for more understanding and a conscious resort to being truthful to one another in the country.

His words: “If government was serious about solving our socioeconomic problems, then the issue of hunger must be addressed squarely because a hungry man is an angry man.”

 

On that premises, Sultan Abubakar urged both Muslim and Christian clerics through the country to go back to their altars to preach peace and practice what the holy books prescribed for peaceful coexistence of the society.

 

Also speaking at the conference, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, who was represented by Reverend Father Joseph Shinga, said that Nigeria is currently going through difficult times in terms of social integration and cohesion.

 

He regretted that suspicion, religious bigotry and sentiments seem to be the order of the day and spoke on the need for Nigerians to stay together in peace and coexist side by side in mutual respect.

