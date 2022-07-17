Preacher asks couples to express constant love

Pastor Christian Amanze, who is in charge of FESTAC Region, of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, has admonished couples to express love at all times.

Amanze said that the expression of love by couples would hinder friction in marriage, and make the union blissful. Amaze, gave the advice at a wedding ceremony between Mr. Kevin Ukwoma and Amarachi Ikwueme at the headquarters of the Lord’s Chosen Revival Church, Ijesha, Lagos.

The cleric who did not exclude challenges in marriage, especially among new couples, charged the new family to always trust God no matter the difficulties they faced.

He said that for them to have passed through the rigorous marriage course as stipulated by the church, testifies to their maturity to shoulder the responsibilities ascribed to the marriage institution by God.

The pastor, however, prayed to God to bless them with children and material wealth. “In all situations, always reference God for a solution as Him alone can help you to come out of difficulties. “I encourage you not to allow the oil of love that binds the two of you to run dry even when children begin to come,” he said.

He added that neither husband nor wife should starve the other of love, adding that expression of love to each other was the tonic that heals emotional wounds, therefore should be without season.

Mr. Kevin Ukwuoma, and wife expressed joy for the union, thanked God for making the day come through. Ukwuoma, said that he felt self-actualised, being together with the one he loved, whose scriptural foresight is more than his. He pointed out that the marriage course which was an interface for both of them allowed them to understand each other’s weak points that needed to be complemented

