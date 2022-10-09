Body & Soul

Precious Chikwendu: Back home with FFK after bitter separation

Good news hardly makes headlines. Bad news is the main news. Thus, when Precious Chikwendu, the wife of famous politician, moved out of her matrimonial home with FFK, the news was all over the place. It was written with fanfare with the attendant court cases, the drama, accusations and counter ones spread all over the media, online and off line. Since then, there have been threats and counter threats from both husband and wife.

They went their separate ways with allegations flying between them. But just of recent, photos surfaced online of FFK and Precious in the politician’s home in Abuja. They were seen together with their four sons in what looked like a reunion. But that did not indicate that the feuding couple are back together. Well, just last week, FFK provided a direction that the couple may after all be over the storm.

 

He asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to strike out a case of alleged attempted murder he filed against his wife. The Court struck out the suit on the request of FFK’s lawyers through the Police.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed alleged attempted murder charges pressed by a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, against his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu. The police applied for the withdrawal of the charges on Thursday, citing Mr Fani- Kayode’s decision to withdraw his complaint that triggered the prosecution.

The prosecution lawyer, John Ijagbemi, told the judge, Inyang Ekwo, that he had the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to withdraw the suit. “The matter was slated for re-arraignment of the defendants today.

 

“However, we want to plead to your lordship for the withdrawal of the case,” Mr Ijagbemi said. The lawyer to Ms Chikwendu and other defendants, Peter Abang, did not oppose the request prompting Mr Ekwo to dismiss the suit. Mr Abang described the withdrawal of the suit as “a welcome development.” On his part, Mr Ijagbemi said “the complainant, via the prosecution, has the unfettered power to withdraw a charge before the court.”

The lawyer said Mr Fani- Kayode in his letter withdrawing his complaint, said that “the whole family members had sat and amicably resolved the matter without any rancour or recourse to previous occurrences and they are happily standing and living together in love and harmony.

“And we, being an institution of government saddled with the responsibility of protection of lives and property, seeking peace and order in the society including individual family, we are glad to apply for the withdrawal of this case against the defendants,” Mr Ijagbemi explained. Ms Chikwendu, a former beauty queen had accused Mr Fani-Kayode of domestic violence.

 

