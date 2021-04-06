Health Top Stories

‘Prediabetes poses threat to brain health

Researchers in Britain said ‘prediabetes’ – where blood sugar levels are high but not yet tipped over into full-blown diabetes – might pose a threat to brain health.

 

These are the results of a new study published online in the journal ‘Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism’. The study lead author Victoria Garfield said,

 

“As an observational study, it cannot prove higher blood sugar levels cause worsening brain health; however, we believe there is a potential connection that needs to be investigated further.”

 

Garfield is at the Institute of Cardiovascular Science and MRC Unit for Lifelong Health and Ageing, at University College London. Garfield’s team analysed U.K. Biobank data on a halfmillion people, average age 58.

 

Compared to those with normal blood sugar (‘glucose’) levels, people with prediabetes had a 42 per cent higher risk of mental decline over an average of four years, and were 54 per cent more likely to develop vascular dementia – a common type of dementia caused by reduced blood flow to the brain – over an average of eight years.

 

Dementia is a collective term used to describe various symptoms of cognitive decline, such as forgetfulness. It is a symptom of several underlying diseases and brain disorders.

 

The associations between prediabetes and mental (‘cognitive’) decline/vascular dementia remained even after the researchers accounted for other potential risk factors, including age, smoking, weight, level of heart disease, and poverty, the ‘Medical Xpress’ reported.

 

According to an Endocrinologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, Dr. Minisha Sood, cognitive risk related to elevated glucose levels occurs across a spectrum.”

