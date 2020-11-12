Business

‘Predicted decline in remittances’ll hurt naira’

The recent forecast by the World Bank of a sharp drop in remittances to Nigeria this year will impact the naira negatively, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said. In a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts said: “We note that the projected decline in diaspora remittance is negative for the country’s currency pairs against others, particularly naira/USD.”

Last week, the World Bank stated that it expected inflow of diaspora remittance to Nigeria to drop by $2 billion to $21.7 billion in 2020, from the $23.8 billion recorded in 2019. The Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) attributed the expected decline in remittances from Nigerians living abroad to the COVID-19, which has led to the shut-down of advanced economies thereby triggering massive job losses. In an earlier report, the bank predicted that remittances to sub-Saharan Africa would drop to $44 billion this year, down 9% compared to 2019.

It warned that the situation could exacerbate food insecurity and poverty in the region as remittances play a crucial role in the economic and social sectors.

The World Bank’s forecast came a few days after a report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) predicted a 21 per cent drop in remittances from the diaspora to the entire African continent.

Analysts note that the naira has been under pressure especially on the parallel market since the first quarter of this year due to the slump in the price of oil-the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings.

Given the negative impact of the development on the nation’s external reserves, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has faced serious challenges in trying to defend the local currency, which yesterday dropped to N466/$1 on the parallel market from the N463 per dollar rate it traded at last Friday.

