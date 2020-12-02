Pregnant girls, kids rescued from Ogun baby factory

Police yesterday bust a baby factory at Ofada, Mowe, Obafemi- Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State and rescued 10 captives, including pregnant girls and kids.

Parading the victims before journalists in Abeokuta, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the young expectant mothers between the ages of 18 and 24, were transported from Imo, Abia and Ebonyi states with a view to securing them employment opportunities, but they were lured into the illicit trade.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the operator of the factory, Mrs. Florence Ogbonna, fled before the police bust her baby factory, but her daughter and a physically challenged man were arrested.

The PPRO said the physically-challenged man was allegedly responsible for impregnating the young girls and after delivery their babies would be sold by the fleeing woman for between N200,000 and N250,000 depending on the sex.

He disclosed that Ogbonna had been earlier arrested for a similar offence and was standing trial for human traf ficking. The PPRO said the fleeing operator of the baby factory was enjoying the court bail, but decided to return to the “business”.

Oyeyemi said the command had launched a manhunt for the woman with a view to bringing her to justice. According to him, one of the victims, who resisted plans to put her baby for sale, escaped and reported the illicit trade to the police. The police imagemaker added that the families of the victims would be contacted to reunite them.

He said: “This is a case of a baby factory recently discovered at the Ofada area of Mowe. Surprisingly, the operator of the home has earlier been paraded and charged to court by the operatives of Ogun State but granted bail. Having been granted bail, she went back to her normal duty.

“One of the victims escaped because they wanted to sell her baby. She disagreed with them and went to the police to report.

The Ofada police were deployed and on getting there, they succeeded in rescuing some of the victims.

“We met about 10 girls there, some of them were already pregnant. We have the daughter of the operator alongside a man who we strongly suspected to be one of those the woman hires to impregnate the ladies after which she will sell off the baby.”

One of the victims, Chindera Onuoha, told journalists that she reported to the police after the fleeing woman wanted to sell her baby. When asked how much a baby cost, she said “if the baby is a boy, they sell him for N250,000. If it’s a girl, it is N200,000”.

