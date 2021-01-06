Metro & Crime

Pregnant housewife kills stepson in Osun

…says husband loves second wife more

Police in Osun State yesterday paraded a 24-year-old pregnant woman, Musa Mariam, for allegedly killing her three-year-old stepson, Musa Rokeeb, with pesticide. The state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, also paraded other suspects arrested for alleged killing, kidnapping and selling of human parts. The pregnant woman confessed to the crime but blamed the devil for her action. Mariam said she bought the pesticide, Rocket, and poisoned the child because her husband was showing more love and favour to the second wife because she had a male child while she, the first wife, was yet to have a male child.

The Police Commissioner, Olokode, said the child was taken to Muslim Hospital, Ede, where he died on December 31, 2020. He told journalists that a pesticide bottle with liquid content was recovered from the suspect.

Three people, Aderemi Serif aka Sungbengbe (32), Lawal Dauda (20) and Bello Taofeek (21), were arrested for the alleged murder of a man, Zakariyahu Abdulahi, at Sabo, Osogbo, on December 24, 2020. The police also paraded three others, Garba Lukman Famous (31) Tajudeen Monsuru (30), Hamsat Akeem (25), for killing Akanbi Adeolu, Alani Mutiyat, Akinloye and many others.

