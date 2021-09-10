Metro & Crime

Pregnant woman, 27, found dead in car of a traditional ruler in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

…suspect says she died trying to abort 8 months pregnancy

There was pandemonium at the premises of Edo State Specialist Hospital, Benin City, Edo State on Thursday when the remains of a 27-year-old pregnant woman, simply identified as Faith Aigbe, was found locked in an SUV belonging to a traditional ruler, the Enogie of Uroho, Iguodala Ogieriakhi.
The corpse was alleged to have been brought by the suspect,who abandoned her and fled the scene when he discovered that the woman was dead. The scene drew a crowd at the health facility, forcing sympathisers to break the windscreen of the car in order to look at the dead pregnant woman.
According to the suspect, who later reported himself to the police, the woman died trying to procure an abortion for an eight-month pregnancy before dying in the process.
“Faith was a woman l proposed to marry. She lives with me in my palace. But I have been having issues with some of her family members who did not want me to marry her.
“Faith was eight months pregnant for me, but some of her family members who were against us marrying, encouraged her to commit an abortion,” he explained.
Calls and messages sent to the Police Public Relation Officer of the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kantongs were neither answered nor replied at the time of filing this report.

