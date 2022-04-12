News

Pregnant woman, baby die as fire razes PH jetty

An early hour fire that occurred at Bonny- Bille-Nembe jetty in Port Harcourt yesterday reportedly claimed nine lives, including those of a pregnant woman and a two-month-old baby.

 

Also, over 40 boats were said to have been burnt in the fire said to have been caused by some people attempting to offload illegally re-  fined products popularly known as ‘kpofire’. An eyewitness said the fire, which started at about 2 am, burnt the victims beyond recognition.

 

The incident affected sea travel in and out of Port Harcourt, particularly traders from the coastal communities who usually come to Creek Road Market every Monday to sell plantain, fish, crayfish, periwinkle and others.

 

