Pregnant woman, baby, policeman, other die in Oyo auto crash

A pregnant woman, a two-yearold baby, policeman and an old woman lost their lives in an auto accident on Iseyin-Saki Road in the Oke Ogun zone in Oyo State. An unconfirmed report initially claimed that 11 people died in the accident, but state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, told New Telegraph that only four people died in the accident. He said: “Only four people died in the accident.” The accident, which occurred on Tuesday night at Agunrege town, involved an 18-seater Urvan bus going from Ibadan to the area and a stationary DAF truck. The accident occurred about 9pm when the Saki-bound 18-seater bus ran into the DAF truck, leading to the death of four of the passengers. The driver of the bus reportedly dosed off while on motion which made the vehicle to veer off its lane and collide with the stationary truck. He said: “Only four people died in the accident.”
Lagos fixes Aug 3 for partial resumption of schools
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced August 3 for resumption of schools in the state. Announcing the date at a media briefing on Friday, Sanwo-Olu said the resumption is for those in SSS 3 and Tech III. According to the governor, the decision was taken after a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector. […]
Plateau: 40,000 poor households receive COVID-19 palliatives from govt
Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State government has commenced the distribution of palliatives to over 39, 000 households of the poor in all the 17 local government areas of the state as part of efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on citizens. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Manjang, who spoke to journalists […]
Two Abuja nightclubs shut, two Lebanese convicted
A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mobile Court yesterday shut down two nightclubs for one week for contravening the COVID-19 guidelines. The court also convicted two Lebanese and others. The magistrate, Idayat Akanni, said New Yorker Nightclub and Lounge, located at the Maitama District of Abuja, managed by some Lebanese, and Agape Nightclub, located at Wyse […]
