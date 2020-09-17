Metro & Crime

Pregnant woman, baby, policeman, other die in Oyo auto crash

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

A pregnant woman, a two-yearold baby, policeman and an old woman lost their lives in an auto accident on Iseyin-Saki Road in the Oke Ogun zone in Oyo State. An unconfirmed report initially claimed that 11 people died in the accident, but state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, told New Telegraph that only four people died in the accident. He said: “Only four people died in the accident.” The accident, which occurred on Tuesday night at Agunrege town, involved an 18-seater Urvan bus going from Ibadan to the area and a stationary DAF truck. The accident occurred about 9pm when the Saki-bound 18-seater bus ran into the DAF truck, leading to the death of four of the passengers. The driver of the bus reportedly dosed off while on motion which made the vehicle to veer off its lane and collide with the stationary truck. He said: “Only four people died in the accident.”

